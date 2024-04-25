NFL Draft: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Long-Term NFL Starter?
Former Oregon Ducks center Jackson Powers-Johnson projects as an intriguing prospect ready to join the professional ranks in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's considered a versatile offensive line prospect capable of playing different positions.
Powers-Johnson, a center with a solid build and exceptional upper-body strength, compensates for his shorter reach. Although he struggles with bending at the knees, affecting his leverage, Powers-Johnson effectively uses his strength to manipulate opponents at the line of scrimmage.
Known for his intense competitiveness and tough demeanor, he needs to refine his initial technique to maintain blocks consistently. Despite possessing average athleticism, Powers-Johnson excels in pass protection due to his vigilant approach, stable stance, and disciplined technique. While his first NFL season may present challenges if he starts immediately, his potential suggests he could develop into a reliable long-term starter.
Oregon Legacy
Jackson Powers-Johnson left a distinguished legacy at the University of Oregon, setting milestones as the first Duck and Pac-12 player to win the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation’s best center. His accomplishments include being named a unanimous All-American, with first-team honors from the AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, Sporting News, and Walter Camp.
Powers-Johnson excelled throughout the season, starting the first 13 games before opting out of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. According to Pro Football Focus, he led all FBS centers in both overall and run-blocking grades and was second in pass-blocking. Remarkably, he allowed just one pressure and no sacks in 471 pass-blocking opportunities.
Pro Comparisons
Powers-Johnson was compared to Quinn Meinerz by NFL.com, who has played guard for the Denver Broncos since being selected with the No. 98 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFL Draft Projections
The current projection for Powers-Johnson is to be selected in Rounds 1-2.
What Powers-Johnson Is Saying
In an exclusive interview with DucksDigest's Bri Amaranthus, he said that no matter what position he is tasked with playing in the NFL, his "violent" approach will help him be successful.
"I play violently and I think that translates to the league really well," Powers-Johnson said.
What Nation Is Saying
One NFC scouting director told NFL.com that Powers-Johnson’s intangibles resemble a starting center in the NFL.
“He’s tough, smart and strong. I just don’t overthink it with centers. When you get those elements, you usually have a starter.” - NFC scouting director