'I Cried Like A Baby!' Duck Football's Kenjon Barner Enshrined Into Oregon Hall of Fame
The three-time Super Bowl champion Kenjon Barner was initially confused to see that Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens was calling him.
After a few minutes of catching up, Mullens told the former Oregon running back the great news: Barner will be enshrined into the Oregon Hall of Fame for 2024.
"I cried like a baby!... I immediately burst into tears. It was an amazing feeling," said Barner on the Pac-12 broadcast of the Oregon spring game.
One of the most-beloved Ducks ever, Barner played running back for the Ducks from 2009-2012, under then-Oregon coach Chip Kelly.
An unforgettable Barner moment came vs. USC in 2023, when the southern-California native set a school-record 321 rushing yards on a career-high 38 attempts and tied for a career-high five touchdowns.
Barner holds the Oregon single-game record for rushing yards for that incredible performance at USC on Nov. 3, 2012.
The announcement was timely, as Barner returned to Eugene for the Oregon spring football game this weekend. Barner and former Oregon linebacker Troy Dye were the guest coaches of the game.
The spring game was first time Ducks fans got to cheer on and analyze the2024 Oregon football team, which is taking shape after landing several highly soughtafter transfers, including: quarterback Dillon Gabriel, quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Evan Stewart, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad and safety Kobe Savage.
The 2024 Oregon Hall Of Fame also includes five-time NCAA champion Laura Roesler, 2010 Jack Nicklaus Award winner Eugene Wong, baseball All-American Tyler Anderson, softball All-American Alexa Peterson and volleyball All-American Lauren Plum.