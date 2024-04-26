Oregon Football Legends Troy Dye, Kenjon Barner To Coach Duck Spring Football Game
Welcome back to Autzen Stadium, Oregon football legends Kenjon Barner and Troy Dye! The former Oregon football players will be guest coaches for the spring football game on Saturday, April 27th.
Three-time Super-Bowl champion Barner and current Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Dye are two of the most beloved Ducks ever.
The Oregon spring football game kicks off at 1p.m. PT on Saturday. In Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s third Duck spring game, he invited Eugene native and fan-favorite artist Mat Kearney to perform a postgame concert on the field of Autzen Stadium. Fans will be invited down onto the field to enjoy the concert.
Saturday will be the first chance for Ducks fans to see many new transfer players in an Oregon uniform. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is a Heisman Trophy-contender and has a shot to make an immediate impact on the 2024 football team.
It will also be the debut for wide receiver Evan Stewart, quarterback Dante Moore, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad and safety Kobe Savage, among others.
The teams have been set and to no surprise, it is Gabriel leading the green team vs. Moore, who will QB the white team.
Barner played running back for the Ducks from 2009-2012. Under then-Oregon coach Chip Kelly, Barner earned consensus All-American honors in 2012. One of the most-memorable Barner moments came vs. USC in 2023, when the southern-California native set a school-record 321 rushing yards on a career-high 38 attempts and tied for a career-high five touchdowns.
A top contender for the 2012 Heisman Trophy, Barner played in the NFL from 2013-2022. Barner has won the Super Bowl three times (Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)
After four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Dye was recently signed by the Chargers. Dye will be reunited with former Duck teammate quarterback Justin Herbert.