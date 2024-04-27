Oregon Spring Football Game: Nation's No.1 Recruit Visiting, Rain Forecast
The Oregon football team takes the field at Autzen Stadium in Eugene this afternoon to compete in the Ducks' spring football game.
The game is a perfect recruiting opportunity for the Ducks, who utilize the day to show off the ascending Oregon program, exciting uniforms, dedicated Duck fans and electric Autzen Stadium.
The nation's No.1 recruit is set to be in Eugene for the spring football game. The Ducks will roll out the red (green?) carpet for St. Augustine defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. Stewart is 6-foot-5, 270-pounds and the No.1 ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class, in On3 Industry Rankings.
Ideally, Coach Dan Lanning is also showing off how gorgeous Eugene can be. It 'never rains in Autzen Stadium' but will the weather cooperate during Saturday's spring game? Good news is the temperatures should be in the 50s and the rain might stay away. There is a 20 percent chance of rain at 1 p.m., when the game kicks off.
It's also the first time Ducks fans get to cheer on and analyze the 2024 Oregon football team, which is taking shape after landing several highly sought after transfers, including: quarterback Dillon Gabriel, quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Evan Stewart, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad and safety Kobe Savage.
The Oregon sidelines will be star-studded. Many former Duck stars will be in attendance, including Oregon football legends Kenjon Barner and Troy Dye, who will be the guest coaches for each team.
A new addition in Lanning's third spring game... Lanning invited Eugene native and fan-favorite artist Mat Kearney to perform a concert on the field of Autzen Stadium when the game concludes.Fans will be invited down onto the field to enjoy the concert.
Check out the rosters for 'green team' vs. 'white team'. It'll be all eyes on Oregon's two transfer QBs. Gabriel will be the quarterback of green team vs. Moore's white team.