Advanced Analytics Predict Winner Of Oregon vs. Washington
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will go on the road to take on the rival Washington Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 29 at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for this matchup is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.
Will the Ducks be able to pull out the road victory to lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff?
Oregon vs. Washington Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Oregon a 75.1 percent chance to beat Washington in Seattle. Oregon is ranked 3rd in the FPI’s Big Ten ratings at 24.4. Washington is 7th with a rating of 13.4.
Oregon improved to 10-1 on the season with a 42-27 win in their last outing. The Ducks were led in the passing game by quarterback Dante Moore and tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Moore went 22/30 passing for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Sadiq had six receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
They also got production on the ground from running back Noah Whittington. He had 19 carries for 104 yards and one touchdown.
The Huskies have won their last two games against Purdue and UCLA by an average of 35 points to bump their record up to 8-3. Washington will not make the College Football Playoff, but would like nothing more than to ruin their rival’s season.
If Oregon picks up a second loss to finish the regular season at 10-2, they would be right on the bubble to make it in to the playoff. A win and they will secure a spot.
Oregon vs. Washington Betting Odds
Oregon is a 7-point favorite on the road against Washington according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Ducks have odds of -270 to win outright while the Huskies are at +220.
The current over/under is at 51.5 points.
Oregon vs. Washington Score Prediction
The Ducks come into this game in control of their destiny when it comes to playoff and national title hopes. They also still have an outside chance of making it to the Big Ten championship game, where they could defend their title from last season.
Washington is out of the running for both of these but that doesn’t mean they’ll be less motivated to beat the Ducks and avenge the defeat from a season ago.
The Huskies offense has looked elite for most of the season, except against the best teams that they have played. Oregon has one of the better defenses in the Big Ten and that will cause problems for Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and company.
On the offensive side of the ball, Oregon will rely on the run game to control the ball and take the crowd out of the game. In what will be a relatively competitive game on the road, Oregon wins, but covers.
Oregon 30, Washington 20
