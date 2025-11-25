Why Oregon Ducks Want No. 6 or No. 7 Seed In College Football Playoff
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are coming off a must-win game against the No. 15 USC Trojans. With the win, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are 10-1 with one more game to go. The next College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday, and Oregon is in good standing to remain in the top 10.
With Oregon in a good position to make the CFP, earning the No. 7 or No. 6 seed would be an ideal situation for the Ducks. The Ducks can only control the game in front of them against the Washington Huskies, but their seeding can affect their playoff path.
Oregon's Best Playoff Path Scenario
While the higher seeding is preferred, both the No. 6 and No. 7 would put the Oregon Ducks in a good position. No game will be easy in the playoff, going against the top teams in the nation, but it could create an easier path for Lanning and the Ducks
One of the biggest benefits of the scenario is that Oregon would avoid playing against the No. 1 seed until the national championship. There would still be tough competition, having to face either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed, but avoiding the No. 1 team, currently Ohio State, can help the Ducks make it further.
If Oregon earns the No. 6 seed, the Ducks would host the No. 11 seed. While that will still be a tough competition, it is the second-lowest seed, and Oregon would be the home team. The winner of that matchup would face the No. 3 seed.
Importance Of Hosting Playoff Game
Earning any seed from No. 5 to No. 8 will ensure the Oregon Ducks host a CFP game at Autzen Stadium. In 2024, the first year of the CFP expansion, every home team won in the first round.
Oregon’s only loss of the season was against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers at home. Before that matchup, the Oregon Ducks had a 23-game win streak at Autzen Stadium. Oregon has since won three straight games at home, and hosting a playoff matchup would be a massive advantage for the Ducks.
Autzen Stadium has one of the most electric atmospheres in college football. Having the home crowd make noise while the opposing offense is on the field will help an already dominant Oregon defense make big plays. It can also be a boost to Oregon’s offense, which can focus without an intense opposing team’s fan base.
Not having to travel could also play a key role in the Ducks’ performance. If the Ducks host a playoff game, the other team may have to travel across the country for the matchup. If it is against a team that has not had to travel too far, it could slow down Oregon’s opponent, giving the Ducks a chance to take advantage and earn a lead quickly in the game.
Last year, Oregon earned a bye as the No. 1 seed and lost in the quarterfinals against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks have their sights set on much more than just a playoff appearance, and earning the No. 6 seed, or even the No. 7, could set Oregon up for postseason success.
Before turning to the postseason, the No. 7 Oregon Ducks have one more regular-season game to go, which is against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on Nov. 29 at 12:30 p.m. PT.