Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Unleashes Intensity in USC Pregame Speech
EUGENE - Oregon Ducks fans are ready to run through a wall after the release of the “Ducks vs. Them” cinematic recap from Oregon’s electric 42-27 win over USC.
It was a game filled with swagger and can't-forget highlight plays, including Autzen Stadium blasting Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” a track deeply tied to Los Angeles teams. The song choice sent a playful message as the Ducks rolled to their fourth straight win over USC and sixth in the last seven matchups.
The charged rivalry backdrop on senior day fueled a teaser video from Oregon Football. This cinematic drop is going to hit differently. Oregon coach Dan Lanning did not hold back in his pregame speech and the week leading up to USC.
Dan Lanning Motivates Before USC Game
Lanning's theme of the week was "another round" - referencing what Lanning anticipated to be a competitive boxing match vs. USC. Here are some of the highlights from the video.
In a team meeting during the week, Lanning pulled up the game notes sent out by the USC media team. For reference, that is included below. On the notes was "Duck Hunting Season" and a reference to the popular movie Wedding Crashers - "In the wise words of Vince Vaughn’s character from the movie 'Wedding Crashers', 'Let’s go kill some birds. I’m psyched!'"
Lanning wanted to highlight these notes to his team.
"There is some history between these two teams. Oregon, USC, call it a West Coast showcase, whatever you want to call it," Lanning said on the video. "These teams, they send out notes every single week, right? And I don't really usually pay much attention to them. But all their notes, they can't keep your name out their mouth."
"All they're doing is talking about you. They’re talking about all the sh*t they used to have. That sh*t don’t happen no more. Oregon is the one that sets the standard. All this sh*t is just talk," Lanning continued.
"So don't tell me what you did in 1999. It's 2025," Lanning said.
Lanning's USC pregame speech to the Ducks is one of the most memorable of his tenure. His intensity was unleashed.
"Seniors, this game, we're all putting on a line for you. It's a DNA game. Connection, toughness, growth, sacrifice. It shows up right here. And in this fight, as they get a little bit tired, we say one more round. After we hit a big play, we say one more round," Lanning said.
"After they start to bleed, we say one more round. Really simple. For the seniors in this room, you get an opportunity to lay it on the line. They're living off their history. Matt Leinart, he ain't walking through there. Reggie Bush ain't going to show up," Lanning said.
"Understand something. Why are you wearing black? You're going to a Trojan funeral," Lanning said in a moment that sparks goosebumps.
The frenzy was building on social media for the brilliant video storytelling from the Oregon video team. The video had plenty of exciting in-game content to choose from like linebacker Bryce Boettcher's first collegiate touchdown and Malik Benson's 85 yard punt return for a touchdown.
The video team also dropped the below video, which is only adding to the excitement. The video utilizes the song "What Have You Done For Me Lately" by Janet Jackson. It's a good reminder that Oregon has dominated USC in recent years.
The video team did not include Bear Alexander's speech to the team - maybe there was not cameras present. After the game, Boettcher said Alexander gave a rousing speech to the team in the lead up to facing his former team in USC. Boettcher called it electric and said it fired him up.
Alexander and offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon both transferred from USC and were two of the Ducks' four captains for the game. Another captain for Oregon was Southern California native and Ducks outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei.
The Ducks ended the Trojans' hopes at a College Football Playoff bid however the rivalry feels a bit renewed. USC still has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle and Oregon ranks No. 3. The Trojans are on their way back to national relevancy but Oregon cemented itself as "that team out west" in the win.
Oregon’s video team consistently delivers polished, behind-the-scenes looks at Lanning’s locker room messages, the team’s energy throughout the week and the game’s most electric plays. These videos do more than excite the fan base; they often land national attention and serve as a powerful tool in Oregon’s recruiting arsenal.
With visuals that can stop viewers in their tracks, the Oregon video team earned an impressive seven Northwest Emmy nominations for standout projects like Ducks vs. Them, That Team Out West, and the Stomp Out Cancer episode.
Dan Lanning As A Motivator
Look no further than how Lanning approaches ESPN's College Football GameDay to see how he can lead, excite and motivate. The first time the popular morning show came to Eugene, Lanning took his shirt off with Pat McAfee in the wee hours of the morning, to the surprise of host Rece Davis.
"Yes, I was very much surprised when Dan took his shirt off. I know thats a craze sweeping the country right now but for the head coach of the Ducks to stand up there and take the shirt off - it was awesome" Davis told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
"I think it really shows how he relates to not only to the players, but to the fans and he wants you know he wants to be a part of this. He is a part of it. He's their leader. He wants them to know that I'm totally invested here and we're going to have a great time. We're going to have the best atmosphere in college football and if that means I need to take my shirt off, first thing in the morning, I'll do it."
"That was a first. I will say this - the next week, we talked to Kirby Smart about doing it, and Kirby chose not to take his shirt off. And perhaps everyone's grateful for that."
While Lanning did not take off his shirt with GameDay in town vs. USC, he did double-down on his commitment to Oregon to the delight of Ducks fans.
It was a weekend full of fun moments that will undoubtedly make for an awesome video. Typically, the videos are released on Tuesday evenings. This article will be updated.