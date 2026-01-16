Three Things To Watch As Oregon Promotes Drew Mehringer To Offensive Coordinator

The Oregon Ducks wrapped up their second season as a member of the Big Ten with a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals to No. 1 Indiana. The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning will now enter 2026 with two new coordinators on both sides of the football in defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

Mehringer was on Lanning’s inaugural staff as the tight ends coach and will get his chance to run one of the most exciting offenses in college football. With Dante Moore returning, here are the three things to look for in the wake of Mehringer’s promotion.

1. How Often Ducks Is Tight End Jamari Johnson Involved?

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson speaks during a media availability on Aug. 5, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the gripes some Ducks fans had with the offense in the Ducks' CFP games against Texas Tech and Indiana was the lack of targets for former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Mehringer was the tight ends coach for the Ducks for the past few seasons and has a great relationship with Jamari Johnson. With Mehringer now running the offense, Ducks fans should get excited about a breakout season for Jamari Johnson.

2. Wide Receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) greets fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Mehringer will have some of the most exciting playmakers at his disposal in the Ducks' wide receivers, Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore. Stewart is making his return to the fold after missing the 2025 season due to injury, while Moore himself missed notable time due to a knee injury suffered in a practice.

Moore wasn’t utilized too much in the Ducks' loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff semifinal, catching just two passes for 28 yards and not being targeted in the first half. How Mehringer schemes both Moore and Stewart will be interesting to watch, as the Ducks could utilize an air raid offense with these two star wide receivers.

The Ducks are also bringing in five-star wide receiver Jalen Lott, who could carve out a role in Mehringer’s offense, and former five-star recruit Gatlin Bair will also join the receiver room.

3. What Does The Running Game Look Like?

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mehringer will have two elite running backs at his disposal in Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison. Oregon primarily used Davison as a goal-line running back in the early goings of the 2025 season, before transitioning him to an every-down back, while Hill used as a change-of-pace running back who broke off multiple explosive runs, including one against Northwestern that showed off his speed.

It will be interesting to see how heavy the run game is in Mehringer’s plans, as Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and the wide receiver weapons may take priority in high-profile games. The Ducks are also bringing in four-star running back Tradarian Bell, who could make some waves in the running back room in 2026.

