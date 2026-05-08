Akili Smith Jr. Has a Rare Trait in Oregon Quarterback Room

The Oregon Ducks quarterback room is loaded with big names, which can make it easy for a young passer like Akili Smith Jr. to get lost in the conversation.

Starter Dante Moore returned to Eugene instead of entering the NFL Draft where he was a projected top-5 pick, giving Oregon one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in college football. By then, former 5-star recruit Dylan Raiola transferred in from Nebraska, adding another high-profile name to the Ducks’ future plans.

Combat Duck quarterback Akili Smith Jr. drops back to pass during the Oregon Spring Game. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Behind them, Oregon is still developing Smith, a young quarterback with a familiar last name and a skill set that continues to intrigue the coaching staff... and Ducks fans.

Akili Smith Jr. Has A Trait Coaches Love

Oregon quarterbacks coach Koa Ka’ai made it clear this spring that Smith is not just another depth-chart name.

“I love KJ. It's funny, if you don't know, KJ, you think he's a really shy individual, but that kid is full of life. He's got all the intangibles. He's got the size, he's got the height, he's got the speed, he's got the arm strength, and he's progressed well,” Ka’ai said about Smith.

“I think you want to talk about which guys are probably the best arm talent in the room. KJ is probably the top of that. And he's progressing like the rest of those guys in that room,” he continued.

That is the kind of comment that should catch the attention of Oregon fans. Smith may not be the quarterback currently dominating the headlines, but Oregon’s staff clearly sees a rare trait in his arm talent that is difficult to teach. Size, speed and arm strength give him a high developmental ceiling, even if his path to playing time requires patience.

Combat Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. carries the ball as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith did not have a break out spring game but he did show signs of growth. He finished the game 5-for-12 for 75 yards, but the bigger picture is that he showcased poise under pressure.

The next step in Smith’s development is especially important as he works to keep climbing in a crowded Oregon quarterback room. His physical tools are obvious, but now the challenge is learning how to operate the Ducks’ system at the level required to compete for meaningful snaps. That means mastering protections, timing, progressions and adjusting to the speed of Big Ten defenses.

“I think for him, I think it's for any high school quarterback. When you come from high school, what are you usually running? Some type of spread system. Something that's pretty simplistic, and we're a little bit more NFL-esque here, which is beneficial for more guys, but that acclimation is kind of tough when you transition from high school to college,”Ka’ai said.

“You're not just playing against better players. Now the system's a little different, so I think he's acclimated well. We've definitely seen improvements this spring. I look forward to seeing what the rest of spring looks like for him and especially fall camp,” he concluded.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Smith enters an important offseason for the Ducks. It's clear that Oregon is not treating Smith like a forgotten quarterback. The Ducks are treating him like a developing one.

With Moore, Raiola and Brock Thomas - "KJ" has a big opportunity to learn from some of the most elite quarterbacks in the country.

In a quarterback room this crowded, progress matters. And based on Ka’ai’s comments, Smith is still giving Oregon plenty of reasons to believe in his future.

Legacy Recruit

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Akili Smith Jr. is entering his redshirt freshman season with the team after being a top recruit in California in the 2025 class.

Smith was a consensus four-star quarterback coming out of high school. He competed at Lincoln High School, where he threw over 6,900 yards as a starter. Listed at 6-5, 231 pounds, Smith brings size to the quarterback room.

Smith spent his true freshman season with the Ducks in what was a loaded quarterback room. Moore was the starter, with Brock Thomas taking over the backup quarterback role. Luke Moga and Austin Novosad were also members of the quarterback room last season but they have now transferred.

A fresh season for Smith Jr. also comes with a fresh number. He switched his number from No. 15 to No. 11 for the 2026 season, the same jersey number that his father Akili Smith Sr., wore when he starred for the Ducks from 1997-98.

Smith Sr. is beloved by Ducks fans and his legacy lives on: in 1988 he threw 32 touchdowns abd earned First-Team All-Pac-10 honors and the conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year. He went on to get selected No. 3 overall in the 1999 NFL Draft.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.