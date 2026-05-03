Transfer Dylan Raiola Makes One Thing Clear About His Offseason

The Oregon Ducks are still months away from kickoff but inside the quarterback room the focus is already building.

Transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola made it clear this is no ordinary stretch of the offseason, now that spring football practices are over. For Oregon, the next few months are not just about preparation, they are about defining what this team will become.

dylan raiola oregon ducks football evan stewart nebraska cornhuskers dan lanning autzen stadium dante moore transfer portal | oregon ducks on si Will Seibert

Raiola's sense of urgency is telling and signals exciting growth for the Ducks at college football's most important position. However, the underrated factor in Raiola's message is how it may impact starting quarterback Dante Moore and the future of the Ducks.

Dylan Raiola's Urgency In Summer Plan

Raiola was clearly not satisfied after Oregon's spring football game and that is a good thing for the Ducks and Moore.

“I think these months are crucial," Raiola said. "From here on out, everything that we do is going to impact not only this year, but years to come. So, taking the initiative to continue to get healthy, continue to get stronger."

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only is Raiola setting a standard and sounding like a leader, his mindset creates a different type of environment. The former 5-star recruit is on a mission to be the best version of himself in Eugene and that could have a trickle down effect on Moore.

To Raiola, it's not a quiet offseason where roles are assumed. It is a competitive stretch where every rep and every workout matters. For Moore, that makes complacency the enemy as he has a strong quarterback waiting in the wing. Raiola’s determination raises the floor, which naturally raises the pressure on Moore to match it.

A notable part of what Raiola said is the "years to come" mention, which hints at a bigger picture inside the program and a possible succession plan at quarterback.

While Moore is expected lead the Ducks into a possible College Football Playoff season in 2026 with the trajectory of an NFL-bound quarterback, Raiola’s mindset reflects someone already preparing for what comes next... a competition to be Oregon's starting quarterback in 2027. It's the same path that Moore took, backing up former Oregon star Dillon Gabriel.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Raiola is not just pushing the room in the present, he is reinforcing a standard that could carry into the next era of Oregon’s offense... where Raiola is expected to play a much larger role.

"Can you continue to get faster and then keep the football sharp, making sure that everything we learned this past month in spring ball doesn't just go down the toilet, that we refine our tools, and we keep pushing," Raiola continued about his summer plans.

Raiola is pushing to not let his spring work be wasted. He cuts through typical coach-speak with refreshing candor and details a fear of wasted progress.

Dylan Raiola's Opportunity At Oregon

Raiola has two years of eligibility remaining. His commitment to the Ducks came after two seasons starting at the Nebraska Cornhuskers and now is making a home in Eugene.

Since stepping foot on campus, Raiola has hit the ground running. In a few short months he has impressed his teammates and coaches with his '"cerebral edge" as quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai said.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The feeling seems authentically mutual. Raiola called Oregon's coaching staff the best in the country. He also complimented the camaraderie in the quarterbacks room while detailing the fun they have with the ability to make each other better.

Raiola feels he is close to mastering the offense and put himself at about 3/4 of the way there. Sounds like he has strategically planned out his summer to make sure he's operating at 100 percent by the time fall camp arrives at the beginning of August.

"That's the beauty about this place is there's constant growth, and you can never, you're never going to be allowed to be just satisfied and be okay where you're at. So in order to get where we want to go, we've got to keep pushing, and our team is willing to do that, and I'm very excited," Raiola said.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field following the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's first game on the 2026-27 football schedule is on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Raiola looks to take advantage of his time before then and his approach positions him as a serious factor in the Ducks’ future beyond this season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.