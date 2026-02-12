Oregon Quarterback Akili Smith Jr.'s New Number Has Ducks Fans Buzzing

EUGENE – There’s been plenty of personnel movement in the offseason with players coming in and out of the Oregon Ducks’ roster. New jersey numbers have come along with those changes.

The incoming 2026 recruiting class is receiving its numbers at Oregon, as well as transfer portal players. Multiple returners also decided to switch things up. Ducks fans are talking about redshirt freshman quarterback Akili Smith Jr. changing his number from No. 15 to No. 11.

The Meaning Behind Quarterback Akili Smith Jr.’s Number Change

Combat Duck quarterback Akili Smith Jr. drops back to pass during the Oregon Spring Game. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith posted a picture of the new number on his Instagram story on Wednesday. Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan previously wore No. 11 but is now going to wear No. 3.

The context of Smith’s number change adds meaning to the new number. Smith’s father, Akili Smith, also played quarterback at Oregon. He began his collegiate career at a junior college in San Diego before playing his senior season at Oregon in 1998.

The elder Smith starred in his season with the Ducks, throwing 32 touchdowns and rushing for another four – all while wearing No. 11. He earned First-Team All-Pac-10 honors and the conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year that season. He went on to get selected No. 3 overall in the 1999 NFL Draft.

MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jalen Brewster's Oregon Timeline Amid Texas Tech Uncertainty

MORE: Oregon Ducks Add Their Next Potential Walk-On Great

MORE: Top-10 Oregon Players With Highest NIL Valuation Signal A New Era

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Quarterback Akili Smith Jr.’s Path At Oregon

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates players after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Smith Jr.’s new number pays tribute to his father’s legendary Oregon career, while also indicating a transition into his second season with the Ducks.

Akili Smith Jr. has switched his jersey number from #15 to #11 🦆 pic.twitter.com/EkKxOAPz5E — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) February 11, 2026

He was considered a four-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class after impressing at Lincoln High School in California. Smith Jr. was considered the No. 15 quarterback in his class, according to 247Sports.

The legacy recruit committed to Oregon back in July 2023. He threw for over 6,900 yards as a starter in high school and threw four touchdowns in two separate games as a senior. Schools such as Miami and Michigan also recruited the quarterback, but it seemed that he always had his sights set on Oregon.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Smith Jr. adds a lot of size to the Ducks’ quarterback room, listed at 6-5. He didn’t play at all in 2025, with quarterbacks Dante Moore, Austin Novosad, Luke Moga and Brock Thomas all ahead of him in the quarterback room.

The Oregon quarterback room did experience changes in the offseason, however. Moore announced he’d forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return, which caused a ripple effect. Novosad, Moga and 2026 quarterback recruit Bryson Beaver transferred out, and Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola transferred in.

Given that Raiola was a two-year starter at Nebraska and a top quarterback in the portal, many anticipate that he’ll be the Ducks’ starting quarterback in 2027 after Moore is gone. Smith Jr. posted “Trust the process” after Raiola committed, with that decision potentially impacting his timeline with the Ducks.

Trust the process 💯🦆 — Akili Smith Jr (@Akilismithjr) January 12, 2026

Smith Jr. could compete with Raiola in 2027 for a shot at the starting position as a redshirt sophomore. Raiola did wear No. 15 with the Cornhuskers, so Smith Jr.’s switch to No. 11 opens up that number for the transfer.