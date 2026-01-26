College Football Analyst Strongly Defends Oregon Coach Dan Lanning

The Oregon Ducks will go into their 2026 season with perhaps the highest expectations the program has ever had thanks to quarterback Dante Moore returning alongside wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart. Oregon's starting defensive is returning as well, which builds excitement for the coming season but also puts a fair bit of pressure on the coaching staff.

The majority of the pressure will be on Oregon coach Dan Lanning in 2026. Lanning has seen better results each season he has been at the helm of the program, taking Oregon the furthest they've been under him in 2025, when he led the team to the College Football Playoff semifinals, where they would lose to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

College Football Analyst Josh Pate Defends Dan Lanning

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Lanning has been criticized since the lopsided loss to the Hoosiers for being “blown out” in back-to-back years in the CFP, but is the criticism warranted? College football analyst Josh Pate chimed in on his show to discuss the criticism Lanning has faced.

“The thing I’ve been saying about Dan for a while is you’ve got to understand, like, how do you define greatness? Most people would say Saban is one of, if not the best, to ever do it. Lanning is like a decade younger right now than Saban was when he won his first national championship.”

Lanning Slowly Building Success With Oregon Year Over Year

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and players on the podium to receive the champions trophy following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Pate’s defense of Lanning is most likely warranted in the eyes of Ducks fans. After former Ducks’ coach Mario Cristobal left the program to take over at Miami, Oregon fans weren't sure what the future held. Since the hire of Lanning, he has led Oregon to a 48-8 record, including a Big Ten championship, a 3-2 record in bowl games, and a 2-2 record in the College Football Playoff.

Comparisons To James Franklin Fair or Unfair?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the Oregon loss to Indiana, some on social media began to compare Lanning to current Virginia Tech coach James Franklin, formerly with Penn State, for not winning the “big one.” Pate disregarded this comparison due to the fact that Lanning beat Franklin twice in two seasons, once at a neutral site and once on the road in a “whiteout game” in Happy Valley.

Pate concluded his thoughts on Lanning by referencing the future for Lanning and the future of the Ducks program.

“I’ve already told you how I feel about the guy. I think he’s one of the best coaches in college football. That doesn’t mean he’s perfect. So you’ve got yet another learning opportunity here. You never, ever, ever know what the future holds for a guy.”

Lanning will have a great opportunity to quell all comparisons and any narrative surrounding himself if he is able to do what no Oregon coach has ever been able to do and bring a national championship to Eugene.