College Football Analyst Strongly Defends Oregon Coach Dan Lanning
The Oregon Ducks will go into their 2026 season with perhaps the highest expectations the program has ever had thanks to quarterback Dante Moore returning alongside wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart. Oregon's starting defensive is returning as well, which builds excitement for the coming season but also puts a fair bit of pressure on the coaching staff.
The majority of the pressure will be on Oregon coach Dan Lanning in 2026. Lanning has seen better results each season he has been at the helm of the program, taking Oregon the furthest they've been under him in 2025, when he led the team to the College Football Playoff semifinals, where they would lose to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers.
College Football Analyst Josh Pate Defends Dan Lanning
Lanning has been criticized since the lopsided loss to the Hoosiers for being “blown out” in back-to-back years in the CFP, but is the criticism warranted? College football analyst Josh Pate chimed in on his show to discuss the criticism Lanning has faced.
“The thing I’ve been saying about Dan for a while is you’ve got to understand, like, how do you define greatness? Most people would say Saban is one of, if not the best, to ever do it. Lanning is like a decade younger right now than Saban was when he won his first national championship.”
Lanning Slowly Building Success With Oregon Year Over Year
Pate’s defense of Lanning is most likely warranted in the eyes of Ducks fans. After former Ducks’ coach Mario Cristobal left the program to take over at Miami, Oregon fans weren't sure what the future held. Since the hire of Lanning, he has led Oregon to a 48-8 record, including a Big Ten championship, a 3-2 record in bowl games, and a 2-2 record in the College Football Playoff.
Comparisons To James Franklin Fair or Unfair?
After the Oregon loss to Indiana, some on social media began to compare Lanning to current Virginia Tech coach James Franklin, formerly with Penn State, for not winning the “big one.” Pate disregarded this comparison due to the fact that Lanning beat Franklin twice in two seasons, once at a neutral site and once on the road in a “whiteout game” in Happy Valley.
Pate concluded his thoughts on Lanning by referencing the future for Lanning and the future of the Ducks program.
“I’ve already told you how I feel about the guy. I think he’s one of the best coaches in college football. That doesn’t mean he’s perfect. So you’ve got yet another learning opportunity here. You never, ever, ever know what the future holds for a guy.”
Lanning will have a great opportunity to quell all comparisons and any narrative surrounding himself if he is able to do what no Oregon coach has ever been able to do and bring a national championship to Eugene.
Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.