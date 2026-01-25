Oregon Ducks Land Commitment From Elite Legacy Recruit

The Oregon Ducks have been one of the better teams when it comes to putting themselves in the best position to succeed in the world of recruiting. This was proved when they landed their second commitment of the 2027 class.

The Ducks landed a commitment from three-star linebacker Sam Ngata on Saturday night. Ngata is one of the better linebackers on their board, but he was the biggest layup to get in the boat. This was because he is the son of a former Oregon Ducks defensive lineman and a long-term NFL star. Ngata's father is Haloti Ngata, an NFL legend and member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Former Baltimore Ravens tackle Haloti Ngata before the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Legacy Recruit Sam Ngata Commits to Oregon

The son of the Ducks legend reported that he would be on the road in Eugene following a visit that the coaches made to his school. He currently attends Olympus High School, in Utah.

The newest Ducks commit's high school is roughly a 12-our drive away, depending on traffic, and is a lengthy trip regardless of the weather they may face while traveling. The flight is only two hours, though, and Ngata was able to visit Eugene for the weekend. The Ducks seemingly had momentum heading into the visit, and Oregon was able to land a commitment from Ngata on Saturday.

MORE: The NIL Price Tag Attached to Transfer Jordan Seaton Is Eye Opening

MORE: Oregon Fans Won't Like The Ducks' College Football Playoff Prediction

MORE: Updated Transfer Portal Rankings Reveal Oregon's Big Ten Rivals Are Surging

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

While the decision to commit to the Ducks wasn't shocking, the timeline of the commitment was unexpected as the announcement made its way through the headlines on Saturday night prior to 5 p.m. PT.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot the Oregon Duck greets Oregon players as they arrive before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The decision to commit to the Ducks was made with many schools still pursuing him, as there were multiple D1 schools looking to make a lasting impression. Some of the schools the newest Oregon commit will leave behind include the Utah Utes, UCLA Bruins, Michigan Wolverines, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Ngata joins only one other commit in the class, as he is joining Cameron Pritchett. Pritchett is the higher-rated prospect, as he is viewed as a four-star while the legacy commit is a three-star at this time, according to almost all websites.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The three-star prospect will have a lot to prove, but with his body becoming more ready and his tape showing as a future star, the Ducks seem to have picked up a steal when it comes to the 2027 class.

Recommended Articles