Rece Davis Breaks Down Why Oregon Ducks Are Winning the NIL Era

The Oregon Ducks boast a powerful Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) environment for players in college football. Between the success the program has had under coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks’ Nike connection to Phil Knight, and collective deals, Oregon has been a “winner” of the NIL era with its ability to adapt and improve quickly in a new landscape.

However, with success and national visibility come rumors ... particularly claims that Oregon’s NIL budget is “unlimited.” Even opposing coaches, including former Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, have publicly commented on what they view as an unbalanced advantage.

Oregon Ducks College Football Dan Lanning Peach Bowl Indiana Hoosiers Semifinal Dante Moore Fernando Mendoza national championship odd | oregon ducks on si Jake Bunn

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus earlier in 2025, Lanning said he knows Oregon is not always the highest bidder, but that “we're able to be competitive and fair with our players and create great opportunities for them.”

Rece Davis is one of college football’s most respected voices and is entering his 11th season as ESPN’s College GameDay host. In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Davis explained why Oregon is thriving in the NIL era and the impact Nike co-founder Phil Knight continues to have on the program.

Rece Davis Explains Why Oregon Ducks Are Winning in the NIL Era

Davis have his unique perspective on why Oregon is winning in the NIL era.

“I think that Oregon is cool. You see kids from all over the country that want to play here because it's dynamic, it's vibrant, they've got fantastic uniforms, elite facilities, they play for championships. I mean, it's got everything you could want,” Davis said.

Money alone does not equal team success, but NIL has helped close the geographic gap associated with recruiting to the West Coast.

“The fact that players can make money now changes things. It doesn't help a guy from Georgia in terms of making it a shorter plane trip (to Eugene), but at least you can afford the plane trip now, or you can afford it for your parents. So I think all of that has really, worked well together to allow them to be able to recruit nationally and do so successfully,” Davis continued.

ESPN host Rece Davis sits on the College GameDay set before a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most recently, Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore elected to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to the Ducks for another season. NIL plays a role in narrowing the financial gap that comes with delaying a potential $50-plus million NFL contract. Moore has also been clear that he has a goal to bring a national championship to Eugene after Oregon’s 2025 College Football Playoff run ended with a loss to eventual national champion Indiana in the semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Despite the perception of massive NIL spending, Oregon currently does not have a player ranked inside the top five of On3’s NIL valuations. Moore’s $3 million valuation ranks sixth nationally, trailing Texas quarterback Arch Manning ($5.4 million) and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith ($4.2 million).

Davis also pointed to Knight’s contributions, which extend beyond finances.

“It is nice to have the benefactor, right? Someone who has given so much to Oregon athletics and has a deep financial and probably more importantly - an emotional - investment in the University and seeing them succeed athletically.”

“I think the what Phil Knight has done in terms of his benevolence toward Oregon athletics has really really helped. I’m sure that there are a number of other Oregon boosters who also have contributed mightily… it's really helpful.”

oregon ducks usc trojans gameday dan lanning dante moore college football playoff big ten rece davis exclusive bri amaranthus | Oregon Ducks Bri Amaranthus

The No. 1-ranked offensive tackle in the transfer portal, Jordan Seaton, ultimately chose LSU over Oregon. Seaton’s NIL package was reportedly expected to exceed $3 million, per 247Sports. While the Ducks missed out on the elite blind-side protector, the program continues to thrive in the NIL era.

The Dan Lanning Impact In NIL Era

NIL certainly makes Oregon an attractive option, but the Ducks’ sustained success, proven NFL development, and - perhaps most importantly - Lanning’s transparency have helped make Eugene a unique destination for top recruits and transfer players.

MORE: The NIL Price Tag Attached to Transfer Jordan Seaton Is Eye Opening

MORE: Oregon Fans Won't Like The Ducks' College Football Playoff Prediction

MORE: Updated Transfer Portal Rankings Reveal Oregon's Big Ten Rivals Are Surging

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

“In a landscape where you can take care of players, that's what we want to be. I don't want to get anybody at a discount. I don't want to say, you came here and worked for cheap. If they do a great job, they deserve to reap the benefits of that,” Lanning told Amaranthus earlier in 2025.

“I always feel like being honest and transparent is key to having success. And sometimes it's not always the message somebody wants to hear, but if they hear the truth and they know you're telling the truth, then they can lean in on that. And we've had a lot of success being honest with our players,” Lanning continued.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 2 nationally, according to 247Sports, and the Ducks were able to retain key contributors such as Moore, center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu, defensive linemen A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander, EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, and EDGE Teitum Tuioti.

That level of retention speaks to more than NIL. The experience in Eugene includes development, continuity, and competing for championships.

And as Davis put it, the “cool” factor doesn’t hurt.