AP Top 25 Poll Prediction as Rankings Shuffle
The craziness continues in another week of college football as multiple ranked matchups featured close finishes while others resulted in lopsided upsets.
No. 1 Miami became the latest team atop the AP Top 25 Poll to lose this season, falling to then-No. 4 Notre Dame on the road in prime time. Meanwhile, No. 9 Alabama took care of business against No. 15 LSU, beating the Tigers 31-13 in Death Valley, and No. 16 Tennessee knocked off No. 8 Kentucky, creating a new tier of two-loss teams in the SEC after No. 2 Georgia dominated No. 10 Ole Miss 42-7.
Speaking of the Bulldogs, they coach Kirby Smart and his team likely ascend to the No. 1 spot, although No. 3 Utah and No. 5 UCLA remain undefeated. The Utes beat No. 7 BYU at home in a rivalry game, scoring 14 unanswered points in the second half to win 28-20. The Bruins beat Minnesota on the road, pulling away from the Golden Gophers with two 75-yard touchdown receptions on back-to-back offensive plays from receiver Aidan Mizell.
Oregon Ducks Beat Ohio State Buckeyes
One of the biggest upsets of the week, however, came in Columbus, Ohio, as the No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the Oregon Ducks (unranked in the AP Poll). The game was a ranked matchup according to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, and Oregon picked up its third win while giving Ohio State a third loss.
The Ducks keep their postseason hopes alive, but how far will they move up the rankings? It likely depends how far teams like Ole Miss and LSU fall after losing over the weekend. BYU could stay within the top 15 after losing to a top-ranked Utah, but Kentucky could be a big mover in Sunday's release of the AP Poll.
Ohio State jumped out to an early lead over Oregon, but a fake punt and 17 points in the fourth quarter from the Ducks turned the tide of the game. After losing to USC and now losing 41-28 to Oregon, how far do the Buckeyes fall in the AP Poll?
Then-ranked No. 25 Florida fell to Oklahoma 23-7, likely dropping the Gators out of the AP Poll. Will the Ducks take their spot in the rankings? Oregon came in at No. 23 in the initial CFP rankings, and the Buckeyes were ranked No. 12.
The next rankings from the CFP Selection Committee are not released until Tuesday, but the AP Poll can offer an indication of where teams may rise and fall heading into week 10. With Oregon potentially pursuing an at-large bid into the postseason, the positioning in the rankings will become pivotal down the season's final stretch.
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. UCLA
5. Indiana
6. Alabama
7. Miami
8. Texas
9. Tennessee
10. Texas Tech
11. BYU
12. Wake Forest
13. Kentucky
14. Houston
15. USC
16. Iowa
17. Ole Miss
18. Boise State
19. South Carolina
20. Oregon
21. Ohio State
22. New Mexico
23. Missouri
24. LSU
25. Arizona
How far Miami falls remains to be seen, but Kentucky and Ole Miss could be the biggest fallers in the AP Poll. Teams like Texas Tech, Tennessee, or Wake Forest could be nearing the top 10 as a result with the Wildcats and Rebels expected to drop.
If Oregon does re-enter the AP Poll, where will the Ducks be ranked? Will AP voters follow the CFP rankings and bump the Ducks up higher from No. 23?
AP Top 25 Poll Week 9
1. Miami
2. Georgia
3. Utah
4. Notre Dame
5. UCLA
6. Indiana
7. BYU
8. Kentucky
9. Alabama
10. Texas
11. Ohio State
12. Ole Miss
13. Texas Tech
14. Wake Forest
15. LSU
16. Tennessee
17. Houston
18. USC
19. Missouri
20. Boise State
21. Iowa
22. New Mexico
23. South Carolina
24. Arizona
25. Florida
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.