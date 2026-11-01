AP Top 25 Poll Reaction After Halloween Upsets

The biggest upset of the weekend came in Southern California as the unranked USC Trojans soundly defeated the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. What are the AP Poll implications?

USC was among a few Big Ten teams that dropped completely out of the rankings, including Oregon and Iowa, and all three had a chance at re-joining the AP Poll. The Trojans are now No. 18 and Iowa is up to No. 21 while the Ducks are still on the outside looking in of the top 25. Oregon received the 27th-most votes, behind Northwestern.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells to his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

AP Top 25 Poll Week 9

1. Miami

2. Georgia

3. Utah

4. Notre Dame

5. UCLA

6. Indiana

7. BYU

8. Kentucky

9. Alabama

10. Texas

11. Ohio State

12. Ole Miss

13. Texas Tech

14. Wake Forest

15. LSU

16. Tennessee

17. Houston

18. USC

19. Missouri

20. Boise State

21. Iowa

22. New Mexico

23. South Carolina

24. Arizona

25. Florida

Biggest AP Top 25 Poll Reactions

Oregon upset then-No. 20 Northwestern at home while Iowa defeated then-No. 25 Wisconsin 30-0 at home, scoring 30 points on a Badgers defense that previously held USC to 7 points after a bye week. Might the Trojans have been looking ahead to their game against Ohio State?

USC pulled off the upset over the Buckeyes, regardless, shaking up the top of the AP Poll. The Ducks remain unranked and stay behind Northwestern in the polls, but Iowa and USC made some of the biggest leaps.

The most shuffling occurred at the bottom with Northwestern, then-No. 19 SMU, then-No. 22 Arizona, then-No. 24 Oklahoma State, and Wisconsin all losing.

No. 24 Arizona nearly pulled off an upset win over No. 13 Texas Tech, but the Red Raiders pulled away with 24 points in the second half to defeat the Wildcats.

In the other ranked matchup on Saturday, then-No. 3 Georgia took care of business against then-No. 17 Florida, beating the Gators 27-8 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Bulldogs became the No. 2 team in the country thanks to Ohio State's loss while Florida stays in the AP Poll at No. 25.

No. 22 New Mexico sits at 7-1 and joins the rankings after beating San Jose State. Other teams that were receiving votes like Cincinnati and Oregon State lost, meaning No. 23 South Carolina got the nod.

Oct 17, 2026; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; New Mexico Lobos head coach Jason Eck walks off the field before his team takes on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks rebounded against a ranked opponent in Northwestern, and the team will have another chance to prove itself against Ohio State. While Oregon may not be ranked quite yet, the Ducks should not have a problem in the AP Poll if they can beat the Buckeyes.

Oregon Ducks AP Poll Implications

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks survived a scary scene on Halloween, defeating the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats in Autzen Stadium. While betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook viewed the Ducks as favorites over the Wildcats, Oregon's win over Northwestern was considered an upset from the perspective of the AP Poll.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, celebrates as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have some positive momentum after making a change at play-caller, but how the Oregon offense fares on the road against Ohio State remains to be seen. Where the Buckeyes fall to in the AP Poll also remains to be seen, but both Ohio State and Oregon will be playing with razor thin margins of error when facing off in week 10.

Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin is out indefinitely, and Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is not expected to return this season. Oregon has had its fair share of struggles when working with backup quarterbacks, and Ohio State's offense struggled to find the end zone against USC with quarterback Luke Fahey leading the charge.

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Miami

2. Georgia

3. Indiana

4. Notre Dame

5. Utah

6. UCLA

7. BYU

8. Kentucky

9. Alabama

10. Texas

11. Ohio State

12. Ole Miss

13. Texas Tech

14. USC

15. Wake Forest

16. LSU

17. Tennessee

18. Houston

19. Boise State

20. Missouri

21. Iowa

22. Florida

23. Oregon

24. New Mexico

25. Arizona

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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