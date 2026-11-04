Oregon's Biggest Concerns Ahead of Ohio State: What's Real, What's an Overreaction

What was once anticipated to be one of the heavyweight battles of the 2026 college football season has taken a different shape as the No. 23 Oregon Ducks head to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes.

When the 2026 season began, Oregon and Ohio State were the top two teams in the nation, each entering the year with a quarterback considered a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender. Ten weeks into the college football season, however, both programs have more questions surrounding them than answers in a season that has been defined by unexpected upsets and shifting expectations.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Caleb Benning (28) and defensive back Donovan Jones (8) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a stunning road loss to USC, Ohio State dropped from No. 2 in the AP Poll to No. 11. The Buckeyes are also ranked No. 12 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday, Nov. 3. With starting quarterback Julian Sayin expected out for the remainder of the season, the Buckeyes are facing questions about whether they are still the national championship contender many expected them to be.

Oregon has its own set of concerns to address. The Ducks are also without their starting quarterback, Dante Moore, have fired their offensive coordinator and have already suffered three losses this season. Despite that, Oregon still earned the No. 23 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings but remains outside the AP Top 25.

Considering how differently both teams have arrived at this matchup compared to preseason expectations, Saturday presents a much different challenge than the potential national championship preview many originally envisioned.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Devin McCuin (3) during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, there is still plenty on the line, as well as several questions surrounding the Ducks that deserve a closer look. As Oregon prepares for one of its biggest remaining tests, which concerns are legitimate, and which might be an overreaction?

Jeremiah Smith Presents a Legitimate Concern for Oregon's Secondary

Oregon coach Dan Lanning might need more than 11 defenders on the field when the Ducks face Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith on Saturday. Preparing for another matchup with one of college football's most dangerous receivers, Lanning joked about needing an extra defender.

“We’re going to see if we can play with 12,” Lanning said.

The joke might have been lighthearted, but the concern behind it is legitimate.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches his team before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith has been nearly impossible to contain this season. He's recorded 52 receptions for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns through seven games. He is also averaging 18.9 yards per catch and 140.6 receiving yards per game, which makes him one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the country.

"Jeremiah's special. He is a special player. You have to know where he's at at all times. He's dynamic in every phase," Lanning said. "He's certainly pro-ready. I think anybody that's played against him already would tell you that. He probably was two years ago, right? So he certainly is now."

Oregon's secondary has a difficult task ahead, especially considering the Ducks have allowed 208 passing yards per game through their first eight contests. While that number isn't necessarily alarming on its own, the bigger concern is whether Oregon can consistently execute its coverage against a receiver who can turn even the smallest defensive mistake into an explosive play.

Oregon defensive back Koi Perich, right, dives on a fumbled ball as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is at least some reason for optimism after USC recently showed that Smith can be contained. In the Buckeyes' loss to the Trojans, Smith finished with 10 receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown. However, replicating that performance is easier said than done, especially on the road.

Smith is undoubtedly one of the biggest threats Oregon will face this season, and Lanning knows it. The question is whether the Ducks have the personnel and defensive consistency to limit his impact for four quarters.

Overreaction: Oregon's Matchup With Ohio State Has Lost Its Significance

Considering how much this matchup has changed since the beginning of the season, there is a growing argument that a win over Ohio State would not mean nearly as much for Oregon as it once could have.

However, writing off the significance of a potential Oregon win would be an overreaction.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks out to the field after taking a time out late in the second half in a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite dropping nine spots in the AP Poll following its loss to USC, Ohio State remains a top-15 team in the country at No. 11. The Buckeyes are also No. 12 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. A win over a top-15 Ohio State team would still give Oregon a significant victory over a nationally ranked opponent.

On top of that, the Ducks have to travel to Columbus and play inside Ohio Stadium, which makes the challenge considerably different than facing the Buckeyes at home, as USC did.

The College Football Playoff selection committee considers strength of schedule, head-to-head results, common opponents and other factors when evaluating teams. That means a loss to USC does not automatically erase the value of beating Ohio State, especially on the road.

There is also the unpredictable nature of this college football season to consider. Upsets have become a recurring theme, and several teams considered national championship contenders have already suffered unexpected losses.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; ESPN personality Rece Davis during 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis also believes Oregon's postseason hopes are not necessarily over.

"One we thought was officially cooked, but stay with me on this one... Oregon is not dead yet," Davis told The Pat McAfee Show. "Great win against Northwestern. But there's a wide path. Not a wide or an easy one. But if they win out, it's not crazy to think that they can get into the Big Ten Championship game and win the conference."

Davis acknowledged that Oregon would need some help from other teams, including UCLA continuing to win, but pointed to the Ducks' potential advantages and tiebreakers if they manage to win out. He also admitted that he doesn't necessarily favor Oregon to accomplish that, considering the team's inconsistency throughout the season.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Christian Alliegro (14), cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (7) and cornerback Jay Timmons (25) celebrate in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That is ultimately what makes Saturday's matchup so important. Oregon still has plenty to prove, and beating an Ohio State team that has struggled recently would not suddenly erase its three losses. However, with several weeks of college football remaining and plenty of opportunities for other playoff contenders to stumble, the Ducks cannot afford to overlook the value of a road win against a top-15 opponent.

The matchup might not carry the same national championship implications it did when the schedule was released, but that doesn't mean it has lost its significance.

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