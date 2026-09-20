AP Top 25 Poll Prediction After Upset-Filled Weekend

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks more than took care of business in week 3, defeating the Portland State Vikings 84-0 on Friday night, allowing the team to enjoy Saturday's chaos with a win under its belt. No. 8 Ole Miss' beat No. 7 LSU in what was the marquee matchup of the weekend, but there were plenty more unexpected upsets and a few close calls that could impact the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

How far do LSU coach Lane Kiffin and the Tigers fall after failing to pull off a come back win over the Rebels? Additionally, how far do teams like No. 9 Texas A&M and No. SMU fall after suffering upset losses? Former Oregon offensive coordinator turned Kentucky coach Will Stein led his team to an upset over the Aggies, but will the Wildcats crash Sunday's updated rankings?

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin answers questions during a press conference after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, No. 10 Alabama struggled to put away Florida State until the fourth quarter, No. 12 USC gave up 35 points to Rutgers to win by one touchdown, and No. 13 Texas Tech squeaked past No. 22 Houston with a 28-26 win. Will AP voters punish any of those teams for having close calls, or is a win enough to hold serve in the rankings?

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Ole Miss

6. Indiana

7. Miami

8. Alabama

9. BYU

10. USC

11. LSU

12. Texas Tech

13. Penn State

14. Tennessee

15. Utah

16. Iowa

17. Louisville

18. Michigan

19. Missouri

20. Oregon

21. Texas A&M

22. Oklahoma

23. SMU

24. Virginia

25. Florida



This article will be updated when the AP Poll is released on Sunday.

Biggest AP Poll Questions

AP voters kept Ohio State in the top 10 after the Buckeyes fell to Texas in dramatic fashion, and LSU could stay within the top 10 as well after the Tigers nearly weathered the storm to come back and beat Ole Miss on the road. Does LSU drop past the top 10, and if so, are the Tigers inside the top 15?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss should climb into the top five, but with losses to LSU and Texas A&M, will teams like Alabama, USC, and BYU climb into the top 10?

Oregon has a date with USC on Sept. 26, and that ranked matchup carries Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, especially thanks to the Ducks' upset loss to Oklahoma State in week 2. The Ducks likely stay ranked in the back half of the AP Poll after blowing out Portland State, but the Trojans could find themselves as a top-10 team when hosting Oregon.

Might ESPN College GameDay make its first trip out West for the old Pac-12 rivalry?

If Houston does fall out of the AP Top 25 despite nearly pulling off the upset against Texas Tech, which new team will enter the rankings? Florida and Washington received the most votes in week 2 of any teams not ranked inside the top 25, and both the Gators and the Huskies picked up wins on Saturday.

Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore dances to “Shout!” as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Indiana

5. Miami

6. Ohio State

7. LSU

8. Ole Miss

9. Texas A&M

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. USC

13. Texas Tech

14. Penn State

15. Tennessee

16. SMU

17. Utah

18. Iowa

19. Michigan

20. Missouri

21. Oregon

22. Houston

23. Louisville

24. Oklahoma

25. Virginia

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