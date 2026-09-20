AP Top 25 Poll Prediction After Upset-Filled Weekend
The No. 21 Oregon Ducks more than took care of business in week 3, defeating the Portland State Vikings 84-0 on Friday night, allowing the team to enjoy Saturday's chaos with a win under its belt. No. 8 Ole Miss' beat No. 7 LSU in what was the marquee matchup of the weekend, but there were plenty more unexpected upsets and a few close calls that could impact the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
How far do LSU coach Lane Kiffin and the Tigers fall after failing to pull off a come back win over the Rebels? Additionally, how far do teams like No. 9 Texas A&M and No. SMU fall after suffering upset losses? Former Oregon offensive coordinator turned Kentucky coach Will Stein led his team to an upset over the Aggies, but will the Wildcats crash Sunday's updated rankings?
Meanwhile, No. 10 Alabama struggled to put away Florida State until the fourth quarter, No. 12 USC gave up 35 points to Rutgers to win by one touchdown, and No. 13 Texas Tech squeaked past No. 22 Houston with a 28-26 win. Will AP voters punish any of those teams for having close calls, or is a win enough to hold serve in the rankings?
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Ole Miss
6. Indiana
7. Miami
8. Alabama
9. BYU
10. USC
11. LSU
12. Texas Tech
13. Penn State
14. Tennessee
15. Utah
16. Iowa
17. Louisville
18. Michigan
19. Missouri
20. Oregon
21. Texas A&M
22. Oklahoma
23. SMU
24. Virginia
25. Florida
This article will be updated when the AP Poll is released on Sunday.
Biggest AP Poll Questions
AP voters kept Ohio State in the top 10 after the Buckeyes fell to Texas in dramatic fashion, and LSU could stay within the top 10 as well after the Tigers nearly weathered the storm to come back and beat Ole Miss on the road. Does LSU drop past the top 10, and if so, are the Tigers inside the top 15?
Ole Miss should climb into the top five, but with losses to LSU and Texas A&M, will teams like Alabama, USC, and BYU climb into the top 10?
Oregon has a date with USC on Sept. 26, and that ranked matchup carries Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, especially thanks to the Ducks' upset loss to Oklahoma State in week 2. The Ducks likely stay ranked in the back half of the AP Poll after blowing out Portland State, but the Trojans could find themselves as a top-10 team when hosting Oregon.
Might ESPN College GameDay make its first trip out West for the old Pac-12 rivalry?
If Houston does fall out of the AP Top 25 despite nearly pulling off the upset against Texas Tech, which new team will enter the rankings? Florida and Washington received the most votes in week 2 of any teams not ranked inside the top 25, and both the Gators and the Huskies picked up wins on Saturday.
Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Indiana
5. Miami
6. Ohio State
7. LSU
8. Ole Miss
9. Texas A&M
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. USC
13. Texas Tech
14. Penn State
15. Tennessee
16. SMU
17. Utah
18. Iowa
19. Michigan
20. Missouri
21. Oregon
22. Houston
23. Louisville
24. Oklahoma
25. Virginia
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.