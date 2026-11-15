AP Top 25 Poll Predictions After Multiple Upsets
After another exciting weekend of college football, what will the AP Top 25 Poll look like?
All eyes are glued to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's rankings at this point in the season, but the AP Poll can often provide an early indication of how teams will move after Saturday's results. Week 11 may not have had the most upsets this season, but a few upsets will drastically change the picture for teams chasing at at-large bid in the CFP.
Biggest AP Top 25 Poll Thoughts
No. 13 Kentucky and No. 14 Houston both lost over the weekend, meaning both teams could be effectively eliminated from CFP contention after upset losses in November. While a three-loss team could reach the postseason, when a team suffers that third loss is pivotal. No. 15 USC lost its third game of the year, falling to No. 6 Indiana 27-13, and the Trojans are likely on the outside looking in of the 12-team CFP as a result.
With No. 2 Utah and No. 8 Texas pulling off comeback wins in the final minutes of the game, no top 10 team from the AP Poll lost in week 11. With little room to move at the top, how far will teams like No. 16 Iowa and No. 18 Oregon climb after the upsets to Kentucky and Houston?
The Ducks took care of Michigan at home, winning 31-7, and Oregon will have to win out in order to have a chance at the CFP. However, even with a 9-3 final record, nothing is guaranteed for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and company. Iowa and Boise State currently remain ranked above them, although the Ducks could jump the Broncos soon thanks to a head-to-head win in week 1 of the season.
However, a two-loss Iowa might be a more difficult roadblock for Oregon. The Ducks have ranked wins over USC, Boise State, and Ohio State, but will the Trojans and the Buckeyes end the season within the top 25?
No. 11 Wake Forest dominated SMU, and the Demon Deacons could steal an at-large bid out of the ACC depending on what happens in the conference championship game.
No. 20 South Carolina was beat 34-6 by Arkansas as the SEC continues to beat up on each other. Will LSU and South Carolina fall out of the rankings entirely after losing their fourth game, respectively?
Meanwhile, how will No. 22 Arizona be moved after the Wildcats nearly knocked off Utah at home?
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. UCLA
5. Miami
6. Indiana
7. Alabama
8. Texas
9. Tennessee
10. Texas Tech
11. Wake Forest
12. BYU
13. Iowa
14. Oregon
15. Boise State
16. Ole Miss*
17. Ohio State
18. Kentucky
19. New Mexico
20. USC
21. Arizona
22. Louisville
23. LSU
24. Houston
25. Louisville
*With Ole Miss and Oklahoma scheduled to square off on Sunday after the FAA's nationwide ground stop on Friday, the AP Top 25 Poll will be released on Monday instead of the typical Sunday.
Two Big AP Poll Questions
Will an LSU team with four losses stay ranked after losing to Texas in the final seconds? Teams just outside of the AP Top 25 Poll like Duke and Oklahoma State lost to ranked teams over the weekend, hurting both teams' chances of cracking the top 25 upon its release. The number of unranked three-loss teams is dwindling, meaning a four-loss team could be ranked come Monday.
However, with no teams inside the top 10 losing, will voters keep the status quo and keep the top of the rankings unchanged? Or, will AP voters be influenced by the early CFP rankings?
Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. UCLA
5. Miami
6. Indiana
7. Alabama
8. Texas
9. Tennessee
10. Texas Tech
11. Wake Forest
12. BYU
13. Kentucky
14. Houston
15. USC
16. Iowa
17. Boise State
18. Oregon
19. Ole Miss*
20. South Carolina
21. Ohio State
22. Arizona
23. New Mexico
24. LSU
25. SMU
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.