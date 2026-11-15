AP Top 25 Poll Predictions After Multiple Upsets

After another exciting weekend of college football, what will the AP Top 25 Poll look like?

All eyes are glued to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's rankings at this point in the season, but the AP Poll can often provide an early indication of how teams will move after Saturday's results. Week 11 may not have had the most upsets this season, but a few upsets will drastically change the picture for teams chasing at at-large bid in the CFP.

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia head coach Kirby Smart stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biggest AP Top 25 Poll Thoughts

No. 13 Kentucky and No. 14 Houston both lost over the weekend, meaning both teams could be effectively eliminated from CFP contention after upset losses in November. While a three-loss team could reach the postseason, when a team suffers that third loss is pivotal. No. 15 USC lost its third game of the year, falling to No. 6 Indiana 27-13, and the Trojans are likely on the outside looking in of the 12-team CFP as a result.

With No. 2 Utah and No. 8 Texas pulling off comeback wins in the final minutes of the game, no top 10 team from the AP Poll lost in week 11. With little room to move at the top, how far will teams like No. 16 Iowa and No. 18 Oregon climb after the upsets to Kentucky and Houston?

The Ducks took care of Michigan at home, winning 31-7, and Oregon will have to win out in order to have a chance at the CFP. However, even with a 9-3 final record, nothing is guaranteed for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and company. Iowa and Boise State currently remain ranked above them, although the Ducks could jump the Broncos soon thanks to a head-to-head win in week 1 of the season.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) throw a pass during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, a two-loss Iowa might be a more difficult roadblock for Oregon. The Ducks have ranked wins over USC, Boise State, and Ohio State, but will the Trojans and the Buckeyes end the season within the top 25?

No. 11 Wake Forest dominated SMU, and the Demon Deacons could steal an at-large bid out of the ACC depending on what happens in the conference championship game.

No. 20 South Carolina was beat 34-6 by Arkansas as the SEC continues to beat up on each other. Will LSU and South Carolina fall out of the rankings entirely after losing their fourth game, respectively?

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Meanwhile, how will No. 22 Arizona be moved after the Wildcats nearly knocked off Utah at home?

Nov 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Isaiah Mizell (17) catches a pass in the second half against the Utah Utes at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. UCLA

5. Miami

6. Indiana

7. Alabama

8. Texas

9. Tennessee

10. Texas Tech

11. Wake Forest

12. BYU

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

15. Boise State

16. Ole Miss*

17. Ohio State

18. Kentucky

19. New Mexico

20. USC

21. Arizona

22. Louisville

23. LSU

24. Houston

25. Louisville

*With Ole Miss and Oklahoma scheduled to square off on Sunday after the FAA's nationwide ground stop on Friday, the AP Top 25 Poll will be released on Monday instead of the typical Sunday.

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two Big AP Poll Questions

Will an LSU team with four losses stay ranked after losing to Texas in the final seconds? Teams just outside of the AP Top 25 Poll like Duke and Oklahoma State lost to ranked teams over the weekend, hurting both teams' chances of cracking the top 25 upon its release. The number of unranked three-loss teams is dwindling, meaning a four-loss team could be ranked come Monday.

However, with no teams inside the top 10 losing, will voters keep the status quo and keep the top of the rankings unchanged? Or, will AP voters be influenced by the early CFP rankings?

Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. UCLA

5. Miami

6. Indiana

7. Alabama

8. Texas

9. Tennessee

10. Texas Tech

11. Wake Forest

12. BYU

13. Kentucky

14. Houston

15. USC

16. Iowa

17. Boise State

18. Oregon

19. Ole Miss*

20. South Carolina

21. Ohio State

22. Arizona

23. New Mexico

24. LSU

25. SMU

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