AP Top 25 Poll Reaction as Rankings Shuffle

The craziness continues in another week of college football as multiple ranked matchups featured close finishes while others resulted in lopsided upsets.

Then-No. 1 Miami became the latest team atop the AP Top 25 Poll to lose this season, falling to then-No. 4 Notre Dame on the road in prime time. Meanwhile, No. 7 Alabama took care of business against then-No. 15 LSU, beating the Tigers 31-13 in Death Valley, and No. 9 Tennessee knocked off now-No. 13 Kentucky, creating a new tier of two-loss teams in the SEC after then-No. 2 Georgia dominated No. 19 Ole Miss 42-7.

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the Bulldogs, they coach Kirby Smart and his team took over the No. 1 ranking, although No. 2 Utah and No. 4 UCLA remain undefeated. The Utes beat then-No. 7 BYU at home in a rivalry game, scoring 14 unanswered points in the second half to win 28-20. The Bruins beat Minnesota on the road, pulling away from the Golden Gophers with two 75-yard touchdown receptions on back-to-back offensive plays from receiver Aidan Mizell.

Oregon Ducks Beat Ohio State Buckeyes

One of the biggest upsets of the week, however, came in Columbus, Ohio, as the then-ranked No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the No. 18 Oregon Ducks (previously unranked in the AP Poll). The game was a ranked matchup according to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, and Oregon picked up its third win while giving Ohio State a third loss.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks keep their postseason hopes alive, and they climb into the top 20.

Ohio State jumped out to an early lead over Oregon, but a fake punt and 17 points in the fourth quarter from the Ducks turned the tide of the game. After losing to USC and now losing 41-28 to Oregon, the Buckeyes fell to No. 21. Oregon came in at No. 23 in the initial CFP rankings, and the Buckeyes were ranked No. 12.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Then-ranked No. 25 Florida fell to Oklahoma 23-7, dropping the Gators out of the AP Poll. Missouri is also now unranked, but LSU and Ole Miss remain in the back half of the rankings.

The next rankings from the CFP Selection Committee are not released until Tuesday, but the AP Poll can offer an indication of where teams may rise and fall heading into week 10. With Oregon potentially pursuing an at-large bid into the postseason, the positioning in the rankings will become pivotal down the season's final stretch.

AP Top 25 Poll Week 10

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. UCLA

5. Miami

6. Indiana

7. Alabama

8. Texas

9. Tennessee

10. Texas Tech

11. Wake Forest

12. BYU

13. Kentucky

14. Houston

15. USC

16. Iowa

17. Boise State

18. Oregon

19. Ole Miss

20. South Carolina

21. Ohio State

22. Arizona

23. New Mexico

24. LSU

25. SMU

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) passes the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami fell to No. 5, but the biggest drops were suffered by Ole Miss, LSU, and Ohio State, followed by Kentucky and BYU.

On the other hand, Tennessee moved up seven positions to No. 9, and Iowa climbed five spots up to No. 15.

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. UCLA

5. Indiana

6. Alabama

7. Miami

8. Texas

9. Tennessee

10. Texas Tech

11. BYU

12. Wake Forest

13. Kentucky

14. Houston

15. USC

16. Iowa

17. Ole Miss

18. Boise State

19. South Carolina

20. Oregon

21. Ohio State

22. New Mexico

23. Missouri

24. LSU

25. Arizona

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