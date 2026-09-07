Betting Odds for Oregon’s First Road Test vs. Oklahoma State

In Week 1 of the 2026 college football season, two neighboring college football programs from the states of Oregon and Idaho put together one more doozy of a battle.

The Pac-12 Conference's Boise State Broncos made it yet another too-close-for-comfort result, that favored the No. 2 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, on Sept. 5, 34-27. Coach Dan Lanning's offense, led by redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore (378 passing yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions on 28-for-37 completions), relied on their skillful and diverse group of wide receivers to pick up the energy in the second half.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) carries the ball during the first half as he is tackled by Boise State Broncos defensive back Jerico Washington Jr. (6) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon's Trio of Wideouts Help Squeak by Boise State

Junior Jeremiah McClellan stole the show with his 150 receiving yards and one touchdown on six catches, now making the early case to be Moore's favorite target. Sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore added 93 receiving yards on six receptions, one of which was a stop on a dime that turned into a pivotal 63-yard touchdown during the middle of the fourth quarter.

In their first time competing as teammates, quarterback Moore made fifth-year Evan Stewart look like his old self after finishing with a game-high eight catches for 72 receiving yards.

Outside of that important facet of Oregon's unit, it was a scatterbrained all-around performance, giving up 10 penalties for 90 yards going the wrong way. The mental mistakes and slow offensive start were worrisome, but the game always seemed right there in reach for the Ducks. Dante Moore's versatile air raid of weapons truly began to lock in during the less than two-minute drill to close out the first half, ending in a 27-yard touchdown from senior tight end Jamari Johnson.

This team is actively breaking in both first-year offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and first-year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton's visions. It looks as if the kinks are still being worked out.

Quickly jumping into Week 2, Oregon now turns its attention to the Oklahoma State Cowboys of the Big 12 Conference. First-year coach Eric Morris got off to an even rockier initiation to his tenure there.

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) warms up before a college football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Tulsa at H. A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State Upset by Group of Five Program

In H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sept. 5, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane upset Oklahoma State in Week 1, 24-10. To say the least, a complete shocker for a school that is now fully in its post-Mike Gundy era.

Cowboys redshirt sophomore quarterback Drew Mestemaker followed Morris to Stillwater, Oklahoma, from the North Texas Mean Green. The pair are looking to continue their success together after collecting a 12-2 overall record and making an appearance in the American Conference title game in 2025.

Against Tulsa in a new uniform, Mestemaker would end up throwing one touchdown, two interceptions, and 249 yards on 29-for-49 completions, plus a costly fumble during Oklahoma State's opening possession of the third quarter.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning asks for a video review during the second half of a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon at Oklahoma State Betting Odds

According to FanDuel, Oregon is the heavy Week 2 favorite inside Boone Pickens Stadium at -22.5. The moneyline for the Ducks is at -2500 and +1100 for the Cowboys. The over/under is set at 57.5.

Oregon's first road test on Saturday, Sept. 12, can be viewed on ESPN at 9 a.m. PT. The last time these two opponents met in the 2025 campaign was a complete beatdown in the Pacific Northwest. Oklahoma State was simply manhandled last year, 69-3.

The Ducks lead the all-time series over the Cowboys, 2-0, dating back to their first meeting in 2008.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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