Dan Lanning Gets Candid on Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan’s Week 1 Performances

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks and Boise State Broncos gave fans another instant classic on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Autzen Stadium to open the college football season. In a game where the Ducks trailed 17-7 late in the second quarter, the Ducks responded to the adversity facing them and rose to the occasion defensively, making crucial stops down the stretch to secure a 34-27 win and survive the season-opener scare.

While the Broncos' secondary made it difficult for him early in the game, Ducks quarterback Dante Moore found a rhythm as the game continued, finishing with 378 yards and three touchdowns on 28-of-37 passing.

Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Shine in Win Over Boise State Broncos

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) carries the ball during the first half as he is tackled by Boise State Broncos defensive back Jerico Washington Jr. (6) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore connected with one of his top targets entering this season, Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, who finished the contest recording six receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown. It was a solid start for the junior wide receiver, who recorded 557 total receiving yards last season. So far, McClellan is off to a strong start to shatter that receiving mark from last season, as he looks to build his case as the No. 1 option in a loaded Ducks receiver room.

“He had the juice and energy and consistency that I see every single day in practice, and that’s something I want to keep challenging him to bring, but he brought that consistently throughout the day today,” said Lanning

With three top receivers, which include Dakorien Moore, McClellan, and Evan Stewart, the Ducks offense has the opportunity to again be one of the most explosive in all of college football this year. In their first game under new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, the Ducks had an opportunity to see how the trio would perform under a new offensive scheme, and according to Lanning, it worked out pretty well.

“I think credit’s deserved. I thought Drew again called a really good game from a standpoint of finding opportunities to either create a double move or work crossing routes on certain looks, coverages. I thought guys were in sync. They played on the selfish ball,” Lanning said.

“It seems like the ball was distributed pretty evenly, and guys took advantage of those opportunities. But yeah, I think it makes it hard when you have multiple guys that can be explosive,” Lanning continued.

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore carries for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Focus Shifts to Road Matchup vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning embrace after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the first win of their 2026 season in their back pocket, there were self-inflicted errors that were on display against the Broncos, such as penalties and fourth-down conversions that the Ducks will look to clean up before facing what could be a road test against quarterback Drew Mestemaker and the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 2.

However, the Cowboys' 24-10 road loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday should make Oregon fans more confident about the Cowboys matchup, as some may view it as a potential trap game for Lanning's squad.

The kickoff for the Week 2 matchup between Oregon and Oklahoma State on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Boone Pickens Stadium is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT, with the game broadcast on ESPN. According to the latest betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ducks are currently 19.5-point favorites.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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