AP Top 25 Poll Shifting After Oregon Beats USC, Georgia Tech's Upset Loss
EUGENE - Week 13 of the college football season was not filled with many upsets, but the No. 6 Oregon Ducks and the No. 16 USC Trojans delivered a back-and-forth matchup with some Pac-12 flare to it. Will the Ducks move up at all in the latest AP Top 25 Poll? No. 6 Texas Tech was tied by Oregon, but the Ducks could climb if voters were impressed enough by the win over USC.
No. 15 Georgia Tech fell to Pittsburgh at home 42-28. The Yellow Jackets might have been looking ahead to their rivalry matchup with No. 4 Georgia on Friday, but Georgia Tech no longer has a path to the ACC Championship Game as a result of the loss. Meanwhile, will Pittsburgh be ranked in the latest AP Poll?
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Ole Miss
6. Oregon
7. Texas Tech
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Vanderbilt
13. Utah
14. Miami
15. Texas
16. Michigan
17. Virginia
18. Tennessee
19. USC
20. Pittsburgh
21. James Madison
22. North Texas
23. Georgia Tech
24. Tulane
25. SMU
This article will be updated at 11 a.m. PT on Sunday when the newest AP Poll is released.
Biggest AP Poll Questions
With only one week remaining in the regular season, the top 25 is somewhat solidified outside of major upsets. Oregon's ranked win could move the needle with Texas Tech, but the Ducks are likely to stay behind No. 5 Ole Miss. The Rebels' future feels unclear with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin set to make an announcement after the Egg Bowl.
Will Kiffin's decision impact Ole Miss' spot in the rankings? An unfortunate question, but it might be one of the biggest in the top five, barring any upsets.
Where does No. 15 USC fall after losing on the road to Oregon? It was a one score game in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans were unable to stop the Ducks when it mattered most, ultimately giving up 42 points and 436 total yards.
No. 9 Notre Dame scored 70 points in a rout of Syracuse, but will the Fighting Irish benefit from the style points? No. 8 Oklahoma beat then-No. 23 Missouri, so the ranked win likely keeps the Sooners above Notre Dame.
No. 13 Utah survived an upset scares outscoring the Kansas State Wildcats 30-16 in the second half to win 51-47. Staying in the Big 12, No. 11 BYU beat Cincinnati, leaving the Cougars one game away from the Big 12 Championship Game and a potential rematch against Texas Tech.
Should BYU avenge its only loss of the season in a rematch with Texas Tech, the College Football Playoff could get quite complicated.
AP Top 25 Poll Week 13
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Ole Miss
6. Texas Tech
6. Oregon
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Vanderbilt
13. Utah
14. Miami
15. Georgia Tech
16. USC
17. Texas
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Tennessee
21. James Madison
22. North Texas
23. Missouri
24. Tulane
25. Houston