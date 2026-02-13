Ranking Oregon's Road Games From Easiest to Hardest

Going into a hostile road environment and winning is a tough task for any top college football team. Many top teams over the years have had their College Football Playoff dreams either solidified or crushed on the road.

That was the case for the Oregon Ducks during the 2025 season as coach Dan Lanning’s group won multiple key games on the road to earn a spot in the CFP for the second consecutive season. Oregon finished undefeated on the road, posting a 5-0 record away from Eugene.

Entering the 2026 season, the Ducks are going all in with the return of star quarterback Dante Moore to win their first national championship in program history. To reach that goal that Ducks fans desperately covet, Oregon will again go through several challenging road tests. Here’s a look at the Ducks' road matchups on their 2026 schedule from the easiest opponent to the hardest.

5. Michigan State (Nov. 21)

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

After missing a bowl game for the fourth consecutive season, the Michigan State Spartans have new energy and passion under new coach Pat Fitzgerald, an aspect that has been missing from a once-proud Big Ten program.

Michigan State returns quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, who showed great potential after taking over the starting role for Aidan Chiles, throwing for 1,267 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions for the Spartans.

Oregon will face Michigan State at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 21 next season. The possibility of playing in snowy conditions in late November at Spartan Stadium could present a challenge for Oregon’s offense.

4. Illinois (Oct. 24)

Illinois coach Bret Bielema disputes a call in the first quarter of the Music City Bowl against Tennessee in an NCAA football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road has recently been a challenging task for Big Ten teams, including Oregon’s most heated rival, the USC Trojans, who fell at the hands of coach Bret Bielema’s squad, 34-32, last season on a game-winning field goal.

Oregon is set to face Illinois on Oct. 24 in Champaign after hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. As a Big Ten team, the Ducks have already played Illinois, with their last meeting in 2024, a game the Ducks won impressively, 38-9.

Expect this time around for the Fighting Illini to challenge Oregon early on in the game before the Ducks pull away and win comfortably.

3. Oklahoma State (Sept. 12)

Sep 20, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) throws a pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

After arguably their worst season in program history, posting a 1-11 overall record, the Oklahoma State Cowboys under former North Texas coach Eric Morris could have an incredible turnaround story in 2026.

Former North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker also arrives in Stillwater, alongside a talented transfer portal class for Oklahoma State. Mestemaker led the FBS in passing last season, throwing for 4,379 yards, 34 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

MORE: What Washington Legacy Recruit Said About Dan Lanning And Oregon’s Offer

MORE: Dante Moore’s Comments on Will Stein Taking Over in the SEC Speak Volumes

MORE: Oregon Quarterback Akili Smith Jr.'s New Number Has Ducks Fans Buzzing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

In what will likely be a hostile environment in Stillwater when the Ducks face the Cowboys in week 2 on Sept. 12, Oregon looks to avoid a potential early-season upset.

2. USC (Sept. 26)

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava throws downfield against Oregon during the first half Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon will open up Big Ten conference play at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 26 against USC in what is expected to be an early-season thrilling matchup between the Trojans and the Ducks.

Oregon has won four straight against USC, dating back to the 2019 season, and Lanning would love to improve his 2-0 record over Trojans coach Lincoln Riley with a win at the Coliseum next season. The quarterback duel between USC’s Jayden Maiava and Oregon’s Dante Moore also has the potential to be an exciting matchup for college football fans to watch as a part of the week 4 slate.

Last season, the Ducks crushed the Trojans CFP hopes with a 42-27 win at Autzen Stadium. Vengeance will certainly be on USC’s mind as they try to defend the Coliseum against Oregon next season.

1. Ohio State (Nov. 7)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) drops back to pass during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In what could be a battle for the Heisman trophy featuring quarterbacks Julian Sayin and Dante Moore, the Nov. 7 showdown in Columbus between Ohio State and Oregon has the makings to be another instant classic like it was the last time the two met in Eugene on a memorable Saturday night at Autzen Stadium.

That matchup saw the Ducks beating the Buckeyes 32-31 in a thriller between two top-three-ranked teams. With both teams expected to be top favorites to win the national championship next season, not only could the matchup provide the same juice as the 2024 meeting, but it may also determine who wins the Big Ten and earns a first-round bye in the CFP.

A win over Ohio State in a potential night game at the Horseshoe and a sensational performance by Moore could be his Heisman Trophy moment.