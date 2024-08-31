Availability Report: Oregon Ducks Football vs. Idaho Vandals
The first availability report of the Oregon Ducks football in the Big Ten Conference era is here.
For those unaware, the Big Ten began requiring availability reports for all sports last year. The report is due two hours before the start of the contest.
The two categories are "out" and "questionable".
The Ducks have six players that are officially out for the season opener against Idaho: defensive back Jahlil Florence, defensive back Dakoda Fields, defensive back Ify Obidegwu, offensive lineman Dave Iuli, tight end Travis Brashear, and defensive lineman My'Keil Gardner.
Three players are questionable, meaning they could play but it is likely they don't. Those Ducks that are questionable are wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, and kicker Andrew Boyle.
Oregon opens the season against the Idaho Vandals at 4:30 p.m. PDT. The game is set to be televised on Big Ten Network.
