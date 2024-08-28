Oregon Ducks Subject Of Cheating Investigation Initiated By Colorado Buffaloes: Report
A major story hit the College Football world just a day before the Week one festivities officially kickoff for the 2024 season. Breaking news from Front Office Sports reported that after a 42-6 defeat against the Oregon Ducks in Autzen Stadium in 2023, staffers from the Colorado Buffaloes football program discovered various alleged attempts at the Buffalos' online team service that holds their practice footage and other important data.
The Buffaloes reached out to then PAC-12 conference officials to inquire about the supposed abnormal activity. According to multiple sources close to the situation, Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders was involved in initiating the inquiry.
The PAC-12 didn’t take the inquiry lightly and looked to engage in a thorough investigation promptly. PAC-12 conference representatives contacted the Buffaloes for more information that could potentially help with an investigation.
According to the sources from FOS, the Buffaloes didn’t provide any information that Oregon or anyone else was at fault for the alleged attempts at a data breach. Thus, the potential investigation into the Ducks for any wrongdoing ended.
FOS reached out for more information about the potential breach despite there being no fault of any opposing team. Colorado’s video provider, Catapult, had this to say about the inquiry and follow-up: “We can confirm that the security of our systems was not compromised during the investigation.”
The Ducks and Colorado are no longer a part of the same conference as the Ducks are in the Big Ten and the Buffaloes have returned to the Big 12. The findings of this new report have us all wishing the two teams squared off again this season.
The Ducks kick off their season on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT against the Idaho Vandals in Autzen Stadium. It will be transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel's first game as a Duck. Oregon hopes to extend their nonconference home winning streak to 33 games, which leads the nation for most consecutive.
