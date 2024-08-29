Oregon Ducks Fans Outraged at TV Networks for Big Ten Blackouts
If you have Comcast/Xfinity, you may be blacked out from viewing the Oregon Ducks and multiple other Big Ten conference teams. The four West Coast schools to join the Big Ten this year: Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA are having fans reporting blackouts of coverage from the Big Ten Network through Comcast/Xfinity.
Fan of all teams have taken to social media to voice their displeasure with the blackouts.
With the start of week one around the corneer, Comcast has came out with a statement following the blackouts of the former PAC-12 schools.
We hope to be able to reach a fair agreement with Fox and the Big Ten network. To be able to offer these games to our customers.- Comcast spokesperson
When the Big Ten made their last round of additions, Nebraska, Rutgers, and Maryland were all affected but the issue was quickly resolved. Now whether or not they will be able to get the deal done before Saturday for the Ducks' season opener against Idaho is to be determined.
With that in mind check out this article on ways to watch the Ducks take on the Vandals in Autzen.
Oregon is not looking past the Big Sky Conference's Idaho.
“We've seen FCS teams give power five teams really hard games,” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning. "We have to go be the best to be the best version of Oregon that we can be.”
Idaho quarterback Jack Layne is an Oregon-native and Gatorade Player of the Year from Lake Oswego.
“He's a really good passer, obviously, did a great job in the Idaho State game last year," Lanning said. "Did well in the spring game. You can tell he understands where to go with the ball and trusts his guys to go get it. He throws it well and I think people probably underestimate his athleticism as well. He's a guy that can run and was a good player here in the state of Oregon.”
Now hopefully, Oregon fans will get the chance to watch the Ducks take on Layne and the Vandals.
