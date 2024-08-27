How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Idaho Vandals, Comcast/Xfinity Big Ten Network Black Out
The Oregon Ducks kick off their inaugural season in the Big Ten conference on Saturday afternoon against the Idaho Vandals in transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel's first game as a Duck. Oregon hopes to extend their nonconference home winning streak to 33 games, which leads the nation for most consecutive.
HOW TO WATCH
Oregon vs. Idaho kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The game is broadcast on Big Ten Network. While Comcast/Xfinity does carry Big Ten Network, it comes at an extra charge. Via the 'More Sports and Entertainment tier' the Big Ten Network can be added for an additional $10 a month. However, there are concerns about blackouts for the Pacific Northwest region as already some fans have not been able to watch Oregon/Washington soccer games. If nothing changes, Xfinity will black out the Oregon football game on Saturday.
Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA fans are all affected by the distributions rights issues. The good news is, this same issue happened when Nebraska, Rutgers, and Maryland were added to the Big Ten and the problem was resolved.
Hulu, Youtube TV and Fubo are popular distributors and providers that carry the Big Ten network.
On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
PREVIEW
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is not overlooking Idaho, a highly-regarded Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team from the Big Sky Conference.
“We've seen FCS teams give power five teams really hard games,” said Lanning on Monday night. "We have to go be the best to be the best version of Oregon that we can be.”
“Got a tremendous amount of respect for Coach (Jason) Eck and the job that he's done there at Idaho. He's really made them a really solid team and obviously a playoff team this past year, and done a good job of winning. They have some good stuff schematically that creates challenges for you.”
Oregon's defense will face and Idaho offense, led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Layne, who was the Gatorade Player of the Year from Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Gabriel will begin his Oregon tenure as the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite. Gabriel needs 135 passing yards to become the eighth player in FBS history to reach 15,000 in a career. He has built quick chemistry with his teammates. Earlier this summer, in front of the entire team, Gabriel promised his best version of himself, according to Oregon senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa.
“(Gabriel) said this recently this past week in front of the whole team; We're going to get the best version of him.” Bassa told Oregon SI’s Bri Amaranthus. “(He said) I’m here to work now. I'm here to be the greatest. I'm here to help y'all. Y’all are going to get the best version of me.”
The weather is predicted to be a warm day with a high of 91 degrees. Oregon is a massive 44.5-point favorite vs. the Vandals.
