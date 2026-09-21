Betting Line Keeps Moving Ahead of Oregon’s Big Ten Opener at USC

Next up for No. 20 Oregon Ducks (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) is their first Big Ten Conference test of the season, coming on the road at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The No. 12 USC Trojans (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) announced on X that tickets for the pivotal game have sold out.

Third-party tickets are still available for the old Pac-12 Conference rivalry matchup taking place on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC. The Trojans lead the all-time head-to-head history over the Ducks dating back to 1915, 24-39-2.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon at USC Betting Odds

Per FanDuel, Oregon is the Week 4 favorite over USC by a small margin of -2.5. The moneyline for the Ducks is at -140, and +116 for the Trojans. The over/under is set at 62.5.

This is the first real challenge for a USC group that has had an easy journey to being one of the nine remaining undefeated teams in the Big Ten. The Trojans had their first three contests at home against the San José State Spartans (42-26), Fresno State Bulldogs (39-0), and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (49-30. Their first road opportunity ended in a narrow 42-35 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Winless Rutgers was upset by the UMass Minutemen at home in Week 1, 37-21. UMass snapped its 16-game losing streak, which was the longest active skid in the FBS at that time.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Jayden Maiava Without Weapon on the Outside

This matchup will be a high-scoring shootout between Oregon redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore and USC redshirt senior quarterback Jayden Maiava. The former UNLV Runnin' Rebel currently leads the Big Ten in completion percentage (75.7), passing yards (1,173), and touchdowns (12), while throwing only one interception across his first four games.

Someone who Maiava looks to be without on Sept. 26 is true freshman wide receiver and punt returner Trent Mosley, who missed the Trojans' Week 3 game against the Scarlet Knights with a knee injury. Through three appearances, Mosley has collected 255 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 13 receptions.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) scores on a 68-yard touchdown reception against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a season-defining game for the Ducks. A loss potentially means a third straight return to the College Football Playoff is out the window.

Oregon's third-down defense needs to be nearly perfect against USC, which ranks right at the top in all of college football in third-down conversion percentage at 65.2 on 30-for-46 attempts. The Ducks are No. 14 in the country in third-down conversion percentage defense at 22.0 on 9-for-41 attempts.

Maiava leads an air-raid offensive attack with 324.8 passing yards per game (No. 16 in the nation) and 43.0 points per game (No. 21 in the nation). If there was any time for Oregon's secondary to come alive, especially a struggling junior safety, Koi Perich, who hasn't looked like the same version of himself when he was the Minnesota Golden Gophers, it's now.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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