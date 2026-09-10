Dante Moore, Dan Lanning Detail Trust in Oregon Receiver Evan Stewart

The three top wide receivers found on No. 6 Oregon Ducks' depth chart are as explosive as any trio found in college football, as evident during their Sept. 5 season-opening 34-27 victory at home over the Pac-12 Conference favorite, the Boise State Broncos.

In wide receiver coach Ross Douglas' room, three Ducks displayed at Autzen Stadium why they could end up being the most talented group for their respective position across all the different programs in the nation.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart carries as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning, Dante Moore on Evan Stewart

For fifth-year receiver Evan Stewart, Oregon coach Dan Lanning harped on about how much trust he still has in the 23-year-old who has had major bumps in his Pacific Northwest journey. The former Texas A&M Aggie turned Duck missed the entire 2025 campaign after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his right knee during last year's summer offseason.

"I got the most trust in Evan (Stewart) because of how hard he's worked, and that means we gotta create some more of those moments for him in practice, right, where it's a challenge and where it's tough, but he's been very consistent throughout practice and able to field those balls, and that's just something he's going to have to be able to work through, and then continue to challenge ourselves to find other guys that can also do those things," said Lanning.

In their first time competing as teammates on the field together, redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore put Stewart in positions to show flashes of his old self after finishing with a game-high eight catches for 72 receiving yards against the Broncos. The two seemed comfortable with each other's tendencies throughout most of the contest, but the leader under center knows it can be much better at this early stage.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore announced to the media, "There were some times when Stew got in his head because of some mistakes he had made. But just knowing him, he’s going to bounce back. He’s going to make sure that he goes out here next week attacking with a smile on his face. And the playmakers we have here are special. I’m blessed to be here with them.”

The major mistake from Stewart came on special teams with a muffed punt return at the 10:32 mark of the second quarter. Off the costly mistake, Boise State would extend their lead to 14-7 after 38-yard touchdown pass from fifth-year quarterback Maddux Madsen to junior running back Sire Gaines.

Yes, a kick-catch interference call seemed to be missed on that specific error by Stewart, but Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer and junior defensive back Koi Perich might take the punt returning load off Stewart's chest in Week 2.

Oregon's Offensive Air Raid Attack

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan stole the show with his 150 receiving yards and one touchdown on six catches, making the early case to be Moore's favorite target. As for the top NFL prospect with the highest upside, sophomore Dakorien Moore, he added 93 receiving yards on six receptions. One of which was a stop on a dime that turned into a pivotal 63-yard touchdown during the middle of the fourth quarter.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media after Drew Mehringer's first win as the offensive coordinator, who squeezed every last drop out of the receiving pair's abilities on the outside.

“I think credit's deserved," Lanning stated. "I thought Drew (Mehringer) again called a really good game from a standpoint of finding opportunities to either create a double move or work crossing routes on certain looks, coverages. I thought the guys were in sync. They played on the selfish ball.”

Lanning continued about the wide receiver's performances versus the nearby state of Idaho foe: "It seems like the ball was distributed pretty evenly, and guys took advantage of those opportunities. I think it makes it hard when you have multiple guys who can be explosive."

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) passes the ball during the second half of a college football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Tulsa at H. A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

College Football's Week 2 Brings Out First Road Test for Ducks

Oregon's next opportunity to add to the win column comes in a road environment in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the home of the Big 12 Conference's Oklahoma State Cowboys. ESPN will have the television broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 9 a.m. PT.

With this unusual kickoff time for a West Coast team, Lanning made the departure change out of the Eugene Airport to Thursday, Sept. 10. That's a day earlier than a typical road game as the group tries to adjust to traveling across its first different time zone of the 2026 season.

Oklahoma State is looking to continue its 30-game home-opener winning streak inside Boone Pickens Stadium.

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