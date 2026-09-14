What Oregon’s Stunning Loss Means for Its College Football Playoff Chances

The now No. 21 Oregon Ducks didn't look like the most talented roster in the Pacific Northwest program's history after falling to the Big 12 Conference's Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Sept. 12.

According to ESPN Insights' Playoff Predictor, the Ducks entered the game with a 54 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff. It has since dropped by 34 to 20 percent.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws before the game as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Week 2 result is a setback, but far from putting an end to the hopes of the 2026 group.

For example, the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Florida State Seminoles, to the Oklahoma Sooners at home, and got blown out by the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game, yet still made the College Football Playoff in 2025. The 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes lost at Oregon and the Michigan Wolverines at home, but still ended up winning the national championship.

The Ducks will have multiple opportunities to right this wrong with Big Ten Conference matchups at the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, at the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, vs. the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, and against the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28.

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker (17) throws a pass as Oregon's Bear Alexander (1) defends in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Went Wrong at Oklahoma State

On top of being anxious during a more than hour-and-a-half lightning delay at Boone Pickens Stadium, the Ducks started their first road matchup of the 2026 season with a completely flat offensive showing. ESPN's rough television broadcast didn't help when trying to watch what was being displayed by the Ducks.

In front of two NFL general managers for the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons, along with 20 scouts, redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore got outplayed by Oklahoma State's redshirt sophomore quarterback Drew Mestemaker.

The North Texas Mean Green transfer finished with 317 passing yards on 26-for-43 completions, two passing touchdowns, plus 109 rushing yards and one high-flying rushing touchdown for his coach, Eric Morris. As for Moore, the supposed Heisman Trophy candidate completed just 14-of-29 passes for 191 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

A controversial decision made by coach Dan Lanning to go for it from his own territory on fourth and eight at the 33-yard line with 6:53 left in the fourth quarter had everyone scratching their head. This was most likely the most questionable overall performance, especially offensively, of his career from the sidelines. Definitely for both offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton up in the press box during their first year on the job.

The lone positive seemed to come from the linebacker group under coach Brian Michalowski, who made two pivotal plays that led to points on the board.

Oregon inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski walks the field during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first came from fifth-year inside linebacker Devon Jackson, who returned his first career interception in the first quarter for 96 yards and the Ducks’ first touchdown of the game.

The second occurred at the hands of senior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei with an 11-yard interception to the Oklahoma State 1-yard line, setting up Oregon's second touchdown of the game in his 18th consecutive start. Plus, a team-leading nine total tackles (five solo) and a pass breakup from senior inside linebacker Jerry Mixon in his 14th consecutive start.

The defense as a whole still needs to put it all together, especially with a secondary that had high expectations coming in. Oregon has given up 66 points through their first two games. Last year, it didn’t allow its 66th point until its sixth game of the 2025 season. The Ducks have come out and dug themselves a hole right out of the gate on that side of the ball.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to quarterback Dylan Raiola on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What to Clean Up Going Forward

The Ducks' tendencies were very similar to what they had previously been, with little to no mix-up. Duck Sports Central's Mike Ostrom reported after the game that Oklahoma State senior linebacker Tate Romney noticed that Oregon's offensive line had a few stance indicators that gave away whether it was a run or a pass.

Romney stated, "We were noticing earlier in the week that their offensive line had tendencies that helped us key into the run or pass, and a couple of areas we could take advantage of. Obviously, our defensive line was keyed into that. That was one big thing that gave us a big advantage.”

Other similar tendencies that the Ducks showed were running outside the tackles and sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. not competing in pass protection. He ended up with 74 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 14 carries. In general, the ground game struggled to stay in a consistent rhythm, adding just 90 total rushing yards on 30 carries.

If there ever was a perfectly timed opportunity coming after a loss to test out something new, it would be in the 'get right' preparation for the Big Sky Conference's Portland State Vikings back in Eugene, Oregon, this week.

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