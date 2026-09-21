Rece Davis’ Comments on Dan Lanning, Lincoln Riley Loom Large for Oregon-USC

Palm trees sway in the breeze as the sun sets over the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on a warm September Saturday. The scene is set for a top-20 matchup as the No. 20 Oregon Ducks fly south to “Storm L.A.” and face their former Pac-12 rival turned Big Ten foe, the No. 12 USC Trojans.

The 2-1 Ducks have an opportunity to hand the 4-0 Trojans their first loss of the season and make a significant statement about where Oregon stands in the Big Ten. The matchup carries even greater weight after a Week 2 upset loss to Oklahoma State left the Ducks with less room for another setback.

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With some of college football’s biggest names clashing in Los Angeles, the matchup carries major Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications for such an early-season game.

The setting is eerily similar to the teams’ 2025 meeting, when Oregon hosted USC at Autzen Stadium in a top-15 matchup. ESPN’s “College GameDay” visited Eugene, and the Ducks ultimately beat the Trojans, 42-27.

Before that game, ESPN host Rece Davis compared Oregon coach Dan Lanning and USC coach Lincoln Riley in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

The dividing line appeared obvious then: Riley was the offensive architect whose teams had yet to win a defining game, while Lanning, a former defensive coordinator, had led Oregon to “take the fight to you physically” without sacrificing the Ducks’ explosive offensive identity.

As Oregon and USC prepare to meet again, the comments from Davis loom even larger. However, the contrast between the two coaches have become more complicated.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and host Pat McAfee strip off their shirts to rally the crowd during ESPN’s “College GameDay” on the campus of the University of Oregon on Oct. 11, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rece Davis On Biggest Differences In Lanning and Riley

Davis began by identifying the personality differences between Lanning and Riley, including Lanning’s willingness to embrace the spectacle surrounding college football like when he took his shirt off with Pat McAfee on live TV.

"I don't think Lincoln would be the type to take off his shirt (like Lanning on set of GameDay), but Lincoln's a fiery guy. We've got a piece with him on the show tomorrow where he talks a little bit about how quickly success came to him and he's still a really young guy - as Dan is too. He's been through some things now. So it's grizzled him and made him a little tougher. He's also fiercely proud and a little bit defiant," Davis said.

Despite their different approaches, Davis sees important similarities between the two coaches.

"Both are highly competitive, highly motivated, and they both really seem to relate well to their players. Their personalities are authentic and genuine, and therefore it helps them get the best out of their players in most cases," Davis continued.

Davis also identified the larger question surrounding Riley’s USC tenure, one that still rings true entering the 2026 rematch: Can the Trojans win a defining game against one of the Big Ten’s premier programs?

ESPN host Rece Davis sits on the College GameDay set before a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Lincoln's teams haven't won a game like this. This is a this is an opportunity to sort of set a benchmark and drive a drive a stake in the corner of the Big Ten. It keeps them alive in the Big Ten race... This is a real opportunity for them to make a statement, stake their claim, and enhance their college football playoff case," Davis said.

Ultimately USC lost the game in Eugene, as the Ducks have beaten USC in four-straight games and won six of the last seven.

There is one notable change since that 2025 matchup. Riley hired College Football Hall of Fame coach Gary Patterson as USC’s defensive coordinator, signaling a commitment to building a more complete program around the explosive offenses that have defined his coaching career.

"I think the obvious is that Lincoln's an offensive guy. He's always thought of it from an offensive perspective. They've certainly improved their defense with D'Anton Lynn over the last couple of years. But Lincoln's teams have always been built around explosive offense," Davis said.

oregon ducks usc trojans gameday dan lanning dante moore college football playoff big ten rece davis exclusive bri amaranthus | Oregon Ducks Bri Amaranthus

Also significant, is Davis' insight on Lanning's defensive prowess. However in 2026, Oregon’s defense has not consistently lived up to the physical reputation Davis described. The Ducks are coming off of an 84-0 shutout of Portland State but but USC presents a dramatically different test with quarterback Jayden Maiava and his arsenal of offensive weapons.

"While Dan's teams have had really good offenses, he cut his teeth as a defensive coach. So their reputation is that they're going to try to take the fight to you physically while still being explosive and doing all the things that are in keeping with the Oregon brand," Davis said.

Last but not least, Davis said what everyone else is thinking about the Trojans.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"There's just something about it - that song that gets stuck in your head," Davis said. "You go to a USC game and for about a week and a half, if not longer, you're going (to be singing that song.)"

As the Ducks prepare for a potentially more balanced Trojans team, Davis comments loom large. The contrast Davis identified remains, but Saturday’s matchup will reveal how much both programs have evolved since last season.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.