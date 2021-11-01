Oregon Opens as Favorite Against Washington

What pick should you make for this battle between heated Pac-12 North rivals this Saturday?

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks head up I-5 to face the upset-minded Washington Huskies on Saturday in a primetime battle that will play a significant role in how the Pac-12 North plays out.

#7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 4-1) @ Washington Huskies (4-4, 3-2)

4:30 PM PDT - ABC

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Odds:

Spread: ORE -6.5 (-110) | WASH +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: ORE (-250) | WASH (+210)

Total: 51.5 - Over: (-105) | Under: (-110)

Oregon is coming off its best overall performance of the season in a dominating victory over Colorado. The Ducks dropped over 50 points for the first time this season and really seem to be hitting their stride as the calendar turns to November. Oregon has won its last two meetings against Washington, with last season’s matchup being canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Washington program.

Meanwhile for Washington, it has been a rough second season for Jimmy Lake up in Seattle. The Huskies started off 0-2 with losses to Montana and Michigan and have since gone back and forth with decent and bad performances. The Huskies' offense has been very bad in 2021, and for them to keep up with Oregon, they will have to find a way to get seven points instead of three.

Oregon is now 0-5 against the spread as a favorite this season, although two of those losses were within a point of covering, so it isn’t as bad as the stat looks. Nevertheless, Oregon hasn’t played well as a favorite this season. This week in the rivalry matchup in Seattle though, I think the Ducks will continue playing their best football this week in a primetime slot. Against a team that barely beat Arizona two weeks ago and has had trouble scoring all year, the Ducks should have no trouble covering this spread if they play their game.

Nick’s Pick (4-3): Oregon -6.5 (-110)

More from Ducks Digest

5 Key Takeaways from No. 7 Oregon's Dominating Win Over Colorado

Join the Community

Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbat22

Check out our new Forums HERE

Subscribe to our free newsletter here

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE