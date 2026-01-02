Betting Odds Released for Indiana vs. Oregon Playoff Semifinal

After the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers beat the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl, the No. 5 Oregon Ducks secured a chance at getting revenge against Indiana in the College Football Playoff. With the matchup officially set, FanDuel Sportsbook has released betting odds for the CFP Semifinal game between Oregon and Indiana.

The Hoosiers are favored by 4.5 points over the Ducks in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, with the moneyline set at -200 for Indiana, per FanDuel. Oregon's moneyline odds are +164, and the points total is set at 47.5.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers are currently the betting favorite to win the national championship, according to FanDuel, with odds at +145. The Georgia Bulldogs (+320) are next, followed by Oregon (+400)

Fernando Mendoza Reacts To Oregon Matchup

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) after a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After winning the Rose Bowl, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza spoke to ESPN's Holly Rowe, and Rowe broke the news to Mendoza that the Hoosiers will be facing Oregon in the next round.

"That's the first time I actually heard that Oregon won - it's just got locked into the game. However, Oregon, fantastic Big Ten opponent. We went over there, and it's really hard to beat a team twice. Oregon, Dante Moore, Dan Lanning, their defensive coordinator Lupoi, new head coach at Cal. Those guys are legit, and so that's going to be a great match up. Can't wait to play some good at football against that, I think this it's going to be a great matchup, all respect to them. I gotta get to game planning and I gotta get to watching film now," Mendoza said.

Mendoza, the winner of the 2025 Heisman Trophy, completed 14 of 16 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns against Alabama. On the ground, the Hoosiers rushed for 215 total yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

In Oregon's quarterfinal matchup, the Ducks beat No. 3 Texas Tech 23-0. The Oregon defense forced four turnovers, and the Ducks offense was able to move the ball against a talented Red Raiders defense.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Oregon Ducks Make History With Orange Bowl Helmets

MORE: Shocking Orange Bowl Ticket Prices Days Before Oregon vs. Texas Tech

MORE: Three Observations From Oregon's Orange Bowl Practice In Miami

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Rewind to Indiana's Win Over Oregon

In the regular season matchup between Oregon and Indiana, the Hoosiers won 30-20 in Autzen Stadium. Mendoza threw for 215 yards and one touchdown while Indiana running back Roman Hemby rushed for two scores and 70 yards. Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt flashed with eight receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the other side, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore completed 21 of 34 passes for 186 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. had a key interception returned for a touchdown that kept Oregon in the game, but Indiana kept the Ducks out of the end zone in the second half, except for Finney's pick six.