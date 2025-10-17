Dramatic Shift in Big Ten Championship Odds After Indiana's Win Over Oregon
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are no longer undefeated after their loss at home to the now No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers. With this loss, Oregon’s odds to win the Big Ten took a major hit.
What do the updated Big Ten title odds look like now?
Updated Big Ten Championship Odds
The Big Ten championship odds took a sharp turn after Indiana’s road win in Autzen Stadium. Oregon now has the third best odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook, falling from second. Ohio State is still the current favorite.
Ohio State Buckeyes, -150
Indiana Hoosiers, +190
Oregon Ducks, +850
USC Trojans, +2800
Michigan Wolverines, +3000
Oregon is the defending Big Ten champion after their undefeated 2024 regular season capped off by a Big Ten championship game win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in their first year as a member of the conference. The chances of a repeat are beginning to look grim for Oregon.
The top two teams in the Big Ten will qualify for the championship game and right now, Oregon is a game back of Indiana and don’t have the tiebreaker. Then there are the Ohio State Buckeyes in the other spot.
Ohio State is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll. The Buckeyes are the defending national champions and it seems very unlikely they will lose in the regular season with their remaining schedule.
Oregon’s Upcoming Schedule
Oregon’s next game is on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers is currently 3-3 overall this season, but has dropped all three of their games in Big Ten conference play. The Ducks are 5-1 overall, with a mark of 2-1 in Big Ten play.
The Ducks are still in a favorable position to make the 12-team College Football Playoff, but they must shake off their loss to Indiana with a road win against Rutgers.
Oregon's two conference wins this year were both on the road; against the Northwestern Wildcats and Penn State Nittany Lions. At the time of the Penn State win, it looked like that would be the biggest resume builder on the schedule. That is no longer the case.
Penn State followed up that loss to Oregon with two more losses; one to the UCLA Bruins and another to Northwestern. The Nittany Lions fired coach James Franklin after the Northwestern loss and will go the remainder of the year with an interim. They are currently 3-3.
Oregon has a few challenging games remaining against the No. 20 USC Trojans, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Washington Huskies. They will have to take advantage of these opportunities to help their ranking because they no longer have much margin for error. One more loss and things start to get dicey.
