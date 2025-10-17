Ducks Digest

Dramatic Shift in Big Ten Championship Odds After Indiana's Win Over Oregon

The Oregon Ducks lost at home to the Indiana Hooisers in their last game. This loss dropped their Big Ten championship odds. It will be an uphill climb for Oregon to repeat as Big Ten champions as they no longer control their destiny.

Cory Pappas

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard in the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard in the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are no longer undefeated after their loss at home to the now No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers. With this loss, Oregon’s odds to win the Big Ten took a major hit. 

What do the updated Big Ten title odds look like now?

Updated Big Ten Championship Odds 

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten Championship Betting Odds Dan Lanning College Football Playoff
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti watches game play against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Big Ten championship odds took a sharp turn after Indiana’s road win in Autzen Stadium. Oregon now has the third best odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook, falling from second. Ohio State is still the current favorite. 

Ohio State Buckeyes, -150

Indiana Hoosiers, +190

Oregon Ducks, +850

USC Trojans, +2800

Michigan Wolverines, +3000

Oregon is the defending Big Ten champion after their undefeated 2024 regular season capped off by a Big Ten championship game win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in their first year as a member of the conference. The chances of a repeat are beginning to look grim for Oregon. 

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten Championship Betting Odds Dan Lanning College Football Playoff
Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) catches a pass in front of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tanner Heckel (16) during the NCAA football game at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Oct. 11, 2025. Ohio State won 34-16. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The top two teams in the Big Ten will qualify for the championship game and right now, Oregon is a game back of Indiana and don’t have the tiebreaker. Then there are the Ohio State Buckeyes in the other spot. 

Ohio State is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll. The Buckeyes are the defending national champions and it seems very unlikely they will lose in the regular season with their remaining schedule. 

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs Pushing for Former Penn State 5-Star Recruit

MORE: Why Bucky Irving Still Has NFL Star Potential Despite Injury Setback

MORE: Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano Gets Candid On NIL Gap Before Oregon Ducks Game 

Oregon’s Upcoming Schedule 

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten Championship Betting Odds Dan Lanning College Football Playoff
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon’s next game is on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers is currently 3-3 overall this season, but has dropped all three of their games in Big Ten conference play. The Ducks are 5-1 overall, with a mark of 2-1 in Big Ten play.

The Ducks are still in a favorable position to make the 12-team College Football Playoff, but they must shake off their loss to Indiana with a road win against Rutgers.

Oregon's two conference wins this year were both on the road; against the Northwestern Wildcats and Penn State Nittany Lions. At the time of the Penn State win, it looked like that would be the biggest resume builder on the schedule. That is no longer the case.

Penn State followed up that loss to Oregon with two more losses; one to the UCLA Bruins and another to Northwestern. The Nittany Lions fired coach James Franklin after the Northwestern loss and will go the remainder of the year with an interim. They are currently 3-3.

Oregon has a few challenging games remaining against the No. 20 USC Trojans, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Washington Huskies. They will have to take advantage of these opportunities to help their ranking because they no longer have much margin for error. One more loss and things start to get dicey.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football