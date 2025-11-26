Ducks Digest

Why Missing Big Ten Championship Could Benefit Oregon

The Oregon Ducks enter the final week of the regular season in control of their College Football Playoff destiny. A win against the Washington Huskies and they will be in. However, the same is not true for their Big Ten title hopes. Is that a good thing?

Cory Pappas

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have put themselves in a position where if they win their final game of the regular season against the Washington Huskies, they will be in the College Football Playoff. At 10-1, they would finish the regular season 11-1. 

Despite this, Oregon does not control their own destiny when it comes to making the Big Ten championship game. However, not making the Big Ten championship game might not be a bad thing for the Ducks in the big picture. 

Oregon’s 2024 Season With Bye

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2024, the Oregon Ducks went a perfect 12-0 in the regular season. They were the No. 1 ranked team and made the Big Ten championship, where they defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions secure to a first round bye in the College Football Playoff. 

The Ducks didn’t play a game for nearly a month as they waited their opponent in the quarterfinals. They ended up facing the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl in this quarterfinal matchup and got beat 41-21. 

Ohio State would go on to win their next two games to claim the National Championship. Even with them going 10-2 in the regular season and not playing for the Big Ten title, they cruised in all four of their playoff games.

Oregon’s Path for Big Ten Title in 2025 

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells at Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson after Benson was called for unsportsmanlike conduct as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon needs some help to make the Big Ten championship game. The Ducks will first need to take care of business on the road against Washington. This will not be an easy task as the Huskies are one of toughest teams to beat in Seattle. 

If Oregon does win, they will need help. Due to the Indiana Hoosiers owning the tiebreaker over the Ducks from their October victory at Autzen Stadium, they will finish above Oregon. That leaves one other spot. Ohio State and Michigan will play each other. If Michigan wins, Oregon would get the nod.

Benefit to Not Playing Big Ten Championship Game

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first down catch during the second half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Oregon were to win against Washington and Ohio State were to beat Michigan, the Ducks would be just about locked into a home first round playoff game at Autzen. They wouldn't have to travel and play in a conference championship game. Instead, they would just be able to prepare for who their first round opponent could be in their own backyard.

The benefit from winning a conference title is the possibility of earning a first-round bye in the playoff. The flip side is that Oregon would not play that extra game for the possibility of winning and just secure that home game at Autzen.

The teams that had a first-round bye in last year's playoff all lost, making the title game between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Both of these teams hosted first round playoff games. Even though it is a slightly different format this season, would missing the conference title game and still getting in be the ideal situation?

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

