The No. 24 Washington Huskies walked into Autzen Stadium and upset the No. 12 Oregon Ducks, winning 33-27 in a double overtime thriller and ending Oregon's Big Ten title and College Football Playoff aspirations.

It’s an end to what's been a remarkable turnaround for the Ducks. With the Ducks' loss to Washington, the Big Ten championship matchup in Indianapolis will feature the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers taking on the No. 9 UCLA Bruins on Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Two former James Madison Dukes coaches will face off in the final edition of the Big Ten championship game: Curt Cignetti (Indiana) and Bob Chesney (UCLA).

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard in the first half as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering Saturday’s rivalry matchup against the Huskies, the Ducks were considered the favorite to win the Big Ten and make the CFP. ESPN’s College Football Playoff Predictor gave the Ducks a 61 percent chance of making the 12-team bracket; however, with Saturday’s loss to the Huskies, those hopes are no longer there.

As for the Huskies, it’s another remarkable win for coach Jedd Fisch’s squad, who snapped their two-game losing streak in their rivalry series with the Ducks and built on what was another statement win over the Hoosiers at Husky Stadium on Nov. 21.

Special Teams Woes Highlight Overtime Finish

Oregon kicker Gage Hurych kicks a field goal as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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In the final minute, coach Dan Lanning dug out of his bag of tricks again as tight end Jamari Johnson took the direct snap and threw a touchdown pass to fellow tight end Kendre Harrison. However, kicker Gage Hurych missed the extra point, forcing overtime.

In overtime, the Ducks and Huskies traded their own special teams woes. The Huskies blocked the Ducks' field goal attempt on Oregon’s first overtime possession, and Washington followed it up by missing a 42-yard field goal.

Demond Williams Jr. Shines vs. Oregon Ducks

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, it wasn’t all special teams that resulted in the Ducks falling short against the Huskies on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who had previously struggled in his two prior matchups against the Ducks, finished the game with 270 yards and three touchdowns on 28 of 39 passes. Williams also made key plays in regulation and overtime that ultimately made the difference in the Huskies' win over the Ducks.

Huskies wide receiver Chris Lawson also had a phenomenal performance, finishing with seven receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown. With the win, Fisch earns his first win over the Ducks in his coaching tenure at Washington, and his team improves to 8-4 overall in what has been a remarkable end to a regular season that has featured many ups and downs.

As for Oregon, the Ducks finished a regular season that started with a No. 2 preseason ranking with an 8-4 overall record that included losses to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the No. 9 UCLA Bruins, the Illinois Fighting Illini, and the No. 24 Washington Huskies. Now, the Ducks will await which bowl game they will be participating in, with their CFP hopes now out the window.

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