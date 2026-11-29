Big Ten Championship Game Set With Oregon's Loss vs. Washington
The No. 24 Washington Huskies walked into Autzen Stadium and upset the No. 12 Oregon Ducks, winning 33-27 in a double overtime thriller and ending Oregon's Big Ten title and College Football Playoff aspirations.
It’s an end to what's been a remarkable turnaround for the Ducks. With the Ducks' loss to Washington, the Big Ten championship matchup in Indianapolis will feature the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers taking on the No. 9 UCLA Bruins on Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Two former James Madison Dukes coaches will face off in the final edition of the Big Ten championship game: Curt Cignetti (Indiana) and Bob Chesney (UCLA).
Entering Saturday’s rivalry matchup against the Huskies, the Ducks were considered the favorite to win the Big Ten and make the CFP. ESPN’s College Football Playoff Predictor gave the Ducks a 61 percent chance of making the 12-team bracket; however, with Saturday’s loss to the Huskies, those hopes are no longer there.
As for the Huskies, it’s another remarkable win for coach Jedd Fisch’s squad, who snapped their two-game losing streak in their rivalry series with the Ducks and built on what was another statement win over the Hoosiers at Husky Stadium on Nov. 21.
Special Teams Woes Highlight Overtime Finish
In the final minute, coach Dan Lanning dug out of his bag of tricks again as tight end Jamari Johnson took the direct snap and threw a touchdown pass to fellow tight end Kendre Harrison. However, kicker Gage Hurych missed the extra point, forcing overtime.
In overtime, the Ducks and Huskies traded their own special teams woes. The Huskies blocked the Ducks' field goal attempt on Oregon’s first overtime possession, and Washington followed it up by missing a 42-yard field goal.
Demond Williams Jr. Shines vs. Oregon Ducks
However, it wasn’t all special teams that resulted in the Ducks falling short against the Huskies on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who had previously struggled in his two prior matchups against the Ducks, finished the game with 270 yards and three touchdowns on 28 of 39 passes. Williams also made key plays in regulation and overtime that ultimately made the difference in the Huskies' win over the Ducks.
Huskies wide receiver Chris Lawson also had a phenomenal performance, finishing with seven receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown. With the win, Fisch earns his first win over the Ducks in his coaching tenure at Washington, and his team improves to 8-4 overall in what has been a remarkable end to a regular season that has featured many ups and downs.
As for Oregon, the Ducks finished a regular season that started with a No. 2 preseason ranking with an 8-4 overall record that included losses to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the No. 9 UCLA Bruins, the Illinois Fighting Illini, and the No. 24 Washington Huskies. Now, the Ducks will await which bowl game they will be participating in, with their CFP hopes now out the window.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.