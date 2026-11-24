Could rivalry week get more charged for the No. 13 Oregon Ducks?

The sun will be setting at Autzen Stadium as Oregon hosts the Washington Huskies on senior night with a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and its College Football Playoff hopes on the line. The Huskies arrive fresh off an overtime upset of then-No. 8 Indiana, with former Duck running back Jayden Limar in the backfield.

With only one game left in the regular season, Oregon coach Dan Lanning says Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is unlike any player the Ducks have faced this year.

Nov 7, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell talks with Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) following a Penn State victory at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Dan Lanning Said About Demond Williams Jr.

Oregon's defense is peaking but a big challenge stands in its way.

"We haven't played anybody quite this year that's like Demond," Lanning said. "He's a different level, and he's playing right now. He's playing really high-level football. Obviously, he's like a running back in the backfield."

Williams arrives in Eugene following his most impressive rushing performance of the season. In Washington's 27-24 overtime upset of Indiana, he ran 11 times for 88 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown. He also went 24-for-41 for 227 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

"But he's as challenging as anybody to keep boxed up," Lanning said. "We've had to play him before, and when he gets loose, it's an issue. And he's got great speed and athleticism, and that really opens up stuff for him in the passing game as well. When you have to make sure you have hats designated for him."

Washington head coach Jedd Fisch, left, and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talk before the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon has faced and beaten the Williams' led Huskies twice. He made his first career start as a true freshman at Autzen in 2024, going 17-for-20 for 201 yards and a touchdown in the Ducks' 49-21 win. Last season in Seattle, Oregon never trailed and won 26-14.

Jayden Limar Changes Equation

However there is a new yet familiar face on the Washington sidelines that changes the equation for Oregon: Ducks transfer running back Jayden Limar.

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"I think with Jayden (Limar) and some of the other pieces coming back for them, they've been able to add a little bit more to that run game that makes them more dynamic," Lanning said.

Limar announced his decision to transfer in January before the Ducks' College Football Playoff Semifinal game vs. Indiana, in which he did not play. He committed to Washington for his final season of eligibility, about a week later. Limar played 33 games over three seasons with the Ducks and he played his high school football at Lake Stevens, Washington.

Washington’s Jayden Limar celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Limar is starting to find his groove at Washington. He missed seven games with injury before returning in late October and he has scored a rushing touchdown in each of his last two games. He will face his former team after a season-high 17 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown in Washington's win over Indiana.

Oregon's Defense And Washington's Weapons

Oregon's defense is also grooving... Giving up just seven points in each of its last two games, wins over Michigan and Michigan State. The Ducks have held seven of 11 opponents under 150 rushing yards and five under 100, including Ohio State, which managed only 53.

The two Huskies to keep an eye on are their top receivers in Chris Lawson and Dezmen Roebuck. Lawson has 61 catches for 910 yards and five touchdowns, which is already 13th on Washington's single-season list.

Williams Jr. and Washington have a chance to spoil the Ducks' four game winning-streak that has catapulted them into contention for a bid to the Big Ten Championship and perhaps the College Football Playoff.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, right, pressures Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) host the Huskies (7-4, 4-4) on Saturday at Autzen Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC. A win would put Oregon in the Big Ten title game in every scenario but one: Indiana and UCLA both losing while Iowa wins. To get there, the Ducks can't overlook Williams.

Lanning lost his first three meetings against the Huskies, all by exactly three points, before the Ducks finally broke through with back-to-back wins in 2024 and 2025. Now Oregon is 2-3 against Washington under Lanning and each of the Ducks' wins has been by double digits.

Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green to Autzen Stadium and Lanning had a clear mission for the Ducks faithful.

"Counting on our fans to be really annoying and really ornery when we get into that stadium and make that atmosphere so special, like it always is at Autzen," Lanning said.

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