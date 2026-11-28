One game remains between the No. 12 Oregon Ducks and a potential spot in the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The team standing in their way is the No. 24 Washington Huskies, fresh off a remarkable 27-24 Senior Day victory over the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for the Ducks, who, after their 21-10 road loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 24, seemed as if their College Football Playoff and national championship aspirations were all but finished.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning signals during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the Ducks, entering their annual rivalry matchup against the Huskies at Autzen Stadium, have the best chance to reach the CFP in the Big Ten according to ESPN’s College Football Playoff Predictor.

It’s a turnaround that has received a lot of attention nationally, including from Nick Saban and ESPN’s College GameDay crew.

“I think they probably started out the season with really high expectations, created a lot of anxiety for their team, got very result-oriented, and when they got to the point where they had nothing to lose, they just started playing free and with confidence and had success. This is a team to beat right now; they are a dominating team,” Saban said on ESPN’s College GameDay.

“You have to give credit to Dan Lanning for having the guts to make the change he made in offensive coordinators in midstream, which had a huge impact on their season,” Saban added.

Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies GameDay Picks

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Desmond Howard on the ESPN College Gameday set during the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The majority of the GameDay crew is taking the Ducks to beat the Huskies except Desmond Howard, who is rolling with Washington to spoil Oregon’s Big Ten title and CFP hopes and build on their upset win over the Hoosiers.

Desmond Howard: Washington

Nick Saban: Oregon

Pat McAfee: Oregon

Chris Paul (guest picker): Oregon

Kirk Herbstreit: Oregon

Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies: Keys to the Game

Nov 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks look to secure their third consecutive win in their rivalry series against the Huskies. Oregon’s success on Saturday against Washington will come down to how they perform against Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

Coming off his best performance of the season against the Hoosiers, Williams looks to hurt the Ducks' defense both through the air and on the ground. In the past, the Ducks have had tremendous success against the Huskies and look to continue that on Saturday.

Last season, in their 26-14 win over the Huskies in Seattle, the Ducks' defense sacked Williams multiple times and forced him to throw two interceptions. This is something the Ducks look to replicate on Saturday as Matayo Uiagalelei looks to break the Oregon all-time career sack record.

The Ducks enter Saturday’s matchup against the Huskies as 13.5-point favorites, according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The Ducks and Huskies will kick off at Autzen Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.