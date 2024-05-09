Big Ten, SEC Dominate 2025 Recruiting Class: Where Oregon Football Ranks
The Big Ten Conference and the SEC are flexing their dominance when it comes recruiting the 2025 class.
Oregon fans are asking the question “where do the Ducks fit in, and can they compete with these schools?”
Until a few short years ago, national signing day was the biggest off-season event for college football. Now, with NIL and the transfer portal in place, traditional recruiting has taken somewhat of a backseat when it comes to obtaining commitments from high school and junior college players. What has not changed is the fact that the Big Ten and SEC are still the leaders when it comes to recruiting.
In SI's latest ranking of the top recruiting schools for 2025, eight of the ten best schools are in the Big Ten or SEC. Furthermore, eight of the 15 top-rated recruits have already made their commitments known, another category dominated by the SEC and the Big Ten. So, once the dust settles, where do the Ducks fit in?
Oregon is ranks number seven, just behind No. 6 Alabama and ahead of No. 8, Georgia. Also of note, the Ducks are ranked behind just two Big Ten schools, No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 USC.
Oregon's 2025 recruiting class boasts several wide receivers, including Cooper Perry and Isaiah Mozee, both ranked in the top-40 nationally. More impressive is the signing of wideout Dallas Wilson. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound playmaker is ranked No. 4 at the position and top-25 nationally.
The Ducks have proven that they can compete with the big dogs in college football recruiting. Don’t be surprised to see Oregon climb up in these polls as coach Dan Lanning continues to build a powerhouse in Eugene.
