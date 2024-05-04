Oregon Football Reveals New Uniform Combination Details
The Oregon football team is known for its Nike roots and iconic uniforms. The Ducks will debut a new set in the fall called "Generation O" as they join the Big Ten Conference.
A teaser video posted to Oregon's social media on Friday hinted at the design with the phrase "Small details. Big Picture. Generation O." The video showcased chrome details that are “Built for the Mix and Match,” a key feature that will allow for a variety of uniform combinations.
This year's uniform development is unique as it incorporated a player-driven approach. A Uniform Committee was implemented at Oregon, made up of several players who worked alongside longtime football equipment administrator Kenny Farr.
Farr, who joined the Ducks in 2008, has a history of innovative uniform elements, including the heat-reactive color-changing cleats introduced in 2023.
“The inspiration actually came from Kenny." said Nike product line manager Mattrell McGraw. “We never really had a shoe before that changes colors.”
The Uniform Committee is another example of Farr's forward-thinking approach. The committee features players such as Traeshon Holden, Jeffery Bassa, Tez Johnson and Marcus Harper.
“We got some heat coming,” said Johnson in early April.
Bassa also expressed his enthusiasm about being involved.
“It was great to sit down there in the room with Kenny and see everything he had planned for the year.” said Bassa. “To the little details that he does with what helmet we’re gonna wear, what socks we’re gonna wear with this. It was amazing just to be part of history. I know this is going to be a huge year with the uniforms and stuff like that. I know people are excited.”
From heat-reactive cleats to a player-driven design process, Oregon continues to push the boundaries of uniform design. The 'Generation O' uniforms are the latest example. Fans will likely have to wait until fall to see the full reveal, but one thing's for sure: these uniforms are built to make a statement.