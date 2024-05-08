Oregon Football 2024 Schedule: Toughest Stretch Climaxes vs. Ohio State
The good news is there is not a bonafide “toughest stretch” of the 2024 Oregon football schedule. The schedule does not group all the perennial title contenders in back-to-back weeks.
That said, there is an early stretch in weeks four through six that could pose problems if Oregon overlooks any of these opponents. Taken individually, two of the three should pose little trouble for the Ducks. That does not mean, however, they should automatically put the games in the win column.
Week 4, September 28th: The UCLA Bruins host the Ducks on September 28.
While this contest is with a familiar opponent, it is Oregon’s first game in the Big Ten Conference. The Bruins had a setback when coach Chip Kelly stepped away and is now the offensive coordinator for Ohio State. On paper, the Ducks should easily dominate this game as coach Dan Lanning will have his team ready to play. As an aside, former Bruin and Oregon transfer quarterback Dante Moore may see some playing time against his former teammates.
Week 5, October 5: The Ducks play host to Michigan State on October 5.
This will be Oregon’s first conference game against a Big Ten opponent. Again, this is a team the Ducks should handle without too much trouble. There are two factors in play that could have an impact on the outcome. First, the Spartans hired former Oregon State coach, Jonathan Smith. While coach Smith had success in Corvallis, one must wonder how quickly he can turn the program around.
The other factor is the risk that the Ducks overlook Michigan State with the week six matchup against Ohio State looming just a week away. Coach Lanning is not likely to let that happen, but it is a risk.
Week 6, Oct.12: The Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Autzen Stadium Eugene on October 12.
This game is certainly the toughest on the Ducks’ schedule, not only for this three week stretch but for the entire season. Both teams are legitimate contenders for the Big Ten title as well as a national championship. Accordingly, It’s the game that could go a long way in determining a Big Ten champion and College Football Playoff seedings.
There are several twists in this game. Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly returns to Eugene after stepping down as UCLA coach. Suffice to say, Kelly will have some surprises for the Ducks and they will have some twists of their own for their former coach. Oregon boasts arguably one of the best running back groups in college football and a highly recruited quarterback, Dillon Gabriel. Plus, the home field advantage at Autzen Stadium could very well play a role in the outcome of what should be an epic football game.
