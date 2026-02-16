Big Ten Quarterback Rankings Feature Competitive Top Group

The Oregon Ducks will enter 2026 with some of the highest expectations on offense that the program has seen in some time. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is returning to Eugene for another season to hone his craft and to compete for a national championship. With Moore set to return, how does he stack up against the rest of the Big Ten quarterbacks?

Here is a ranking of the projected starting quarterbacks in the conference.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Dante Moore

Moore is deserving of the top spot when looking at quarterbacks in the Big Ten. Moore, who was projected to be a first round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft before announcing his return, threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. His 78.5 QBR was good enough to be ranked No. 15 in the country last season. If Moore is able to stay healthy in 2026, he should have a good chance to be in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

2. Julian Sayin

Sayin had an incredible first year as quarterback for Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes to the Big Ten championship game as well as the College Football Playoff quarterfinal round against Miami. Sayin accumulated 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Sayin will have a great opportunity to possibly win the Heisman Trophy in 2026 as his offensive weapons include wide receiver Jeremiah Smith who could very well be in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony as well.

3. Jayden Maiava

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Maiava will hope to bring the Trojans into the College Football Playoff for the first time under coach Lincoln Riley in 2026. Maiava threw for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a QBR of 89.9 in 2025.

4. Demond Williams Jr.

Despite a controversial January for Demond Williams Jr. and the University of Washington that included Demond entering the transfer portal before exiting the portal and staying with the Huskies, Williams Jr. looks set to officially break out onto the scene in 2026. Williams Jr. compiled 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

5. Josh Hoover

The former TCU quarterback landed at Indiana via the transfer portal at the end of the 2025 season. Hoover threw for an astonishing 3,472 yards while tossing 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His QBR of 73.6 was good enough to be ranked No. 28 in the country. Hoover should slot right in to an Indiana offense that was the best in the nation last season.

6. Bryce Underwood

Underwood was one of the highest recruited players coming out of high school, and elected to sign with Michigan. In his freshman season, Underwood led the Wolverines to a 9-3 record while throwing for 2,428 yards. If Underwood takes the next step forward, he should slot in as a top-five quarterback in the Big Ten.

7. Rocco Becht

The Iowa State transfer ended up at Penn State via the portal after leading the Cyclones to an 8-4 record. Becht should find success at Penn State as he has a solid 2025 season, throwing for 2,584 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Becht ended his 2025 season with a 64.3 QBR.

8. Nico Iamaleava

Iamaleava has had a tumultuous collegiate career, marred with transfers and lack of production at times at the position. Iamaleava started to pick up steam with the Bruins in 2025, leading UCLA to a 3-9 record while throwing for 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. If Iamaleava can find his form from his playing days at Tennessee he should greatly improve after another offseason of learning the UCLA offense.

9. Colton Joseph

The Old Dominion transfer landed in Madison, Wisconsin, after a successful season at ODU. Joseph threw for 2,624 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Joseph led Old Dominion to a 10-3 record in the tough Sun Belt Conference. Joseph should see his play take another step as he will have Big Ten weapons on the perimeter.

10. Alessio Milivojevic

Milivojevic saw a bit of playing time with Michigan State last season as quarterback Aidan Chiles continued to underperform. Milivojevic shone in his few outings with the Spartans, tossing 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions. If handed the keys to the offense in 2026, Milivojevic could take Michigan State to a top-seven finish in the Big Ten.

11. Drake Lindsey

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Minnesota quarterback was just a three-star recruit coming out of high school in Fayetteville, Arkansas, but Drake Lindsay has played above that level since committing to the Golden Gophers. Lindsay led Minnesota to a 7-5 record in 2025, throwing 16 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

12. Katin Houser

After a year with quarterback Luke Altmeyer, the Illini will turn to quarterback Katin Houser, who transferred to Illinois from East Carolina University. Houser, the Anaheim, California native, threw for 3,300 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions at ECU in 2025.

13. Malik Washington

Maryland will roll out Washington again in 2026, after Washington led the Terrapins to a 4-8 record as a true freshman. Washington compiled 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions while throwing for 2,963 yards.

14. Anthony Colandrea

Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Anthony Colandrea warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Colandrea transferred to Nebraska from UNLV where he had a standout 2025 season. Colandrea threw for 3,459 yards, 23 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. If Colandrea can handle the move from the Mountain West to the Big Ten, the Huskers could be in a great spot to finish in the top-six of the Big Ten, but it is yet to be seen if Colandrea will be able to handle the change in difficulty.

15. Aidan Chiles

Chiles transfered to Northwestern after a tough 2025 season that saw him get benched multiple times throughout the year. Chiles finished his 2025 campaign with 1,392 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

16. Dylan Lonergan

Rutgers landed Longergan out of the portal from Boston College. Longergan tossed 12 touchdowns and five interceptions with a QBR of 56.3 in his 2025 season.

17. Jeremy Hecklinski

The Iowa quarterback spent most of last season backing up quarterback Mark Gronowski, and will now be in a quarterback battle to lead the Hawkeyes in 2026. Hecklinski threw two times last season for a combined eight yards. There are more questions than answers surrounding Hecklinski and the Hawkeyes going into 2026.

18. Ryan Browne

The Purdue Boilermakers had a tough 2025 season, and so did quarterback Ryan Browne. Browne managed just nine touchdowns while tossing 10 interceptions, and finished 2025 with a QBR of 55.1.