Dante Moore’s Comments on Will Stein Taking Over in the SEC Speak Volumes

During his time as offensive coordinator for Oregon, Will Stein had a remarkable impact on the development and growth of the Ducks' quarterbacks that led coach Dan Lanning’s high-powered offense.

Current Ducks star quarterback Dante Moore was one of those quarterbacks who benefited during Stein’s time as offensive coordinator. With Stein now off to coach the Kentucky Wildcats, Stein’s impact will be missed when the Ducks take the field for the 2026 season.

Oregon Offensive Coordinator Will Stein leads a drill with quarterback Dante Moore at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025 before the first-round CFP game against James Madison. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore is set to return as the Ducks' starting quarterback, and Drew Mehringer will take over as Oregon's new offensive coordinator. Oregon is still considered one of the top favorites to win the national championship next season, even without Stein leading the offense.

Stein took the job at Kentucky, right before Oregon was to kick off their first-round playoff matchup against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Instead of going straight to Kentucky, Stein stayed with the Ducks throughout their College Football Playoff run that ended with a 56-22 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Dante Moore's Comments On Will Stein Going to Kentucky

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per On3’s Nick Schultz, Moore revealed his comments to Stein about leaving for Kentucky. Here’s what Moore had to say.

“I told him congratulations and gave him a big hug,” Moore told On3 via phone on behalf of Panini America ahead of Super Bowl LX. “Our last time seeing each other in the locker room, I told him to take over the SEC.”

“He’s a great coach. He’s a great dude, and he’s going to have a great program,” Moore continued.

Stein was the offensive coordinator at Oregon for three seasons, and Moore was part of two of them, playing backup to former starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel and as the starter this year. Moore’s development under Stein has paid off, as he returns to Oregon, considered one of the best quarterbacks in college football and a top contender for the Heisman Trophy.

This past season, Moore led the Ducks to a 13-2 overall record, throwing for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while completing 71.8 percent of his passes. Moore’s decision to return to Oregon, despite being a projected top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, was considered a mature and smart move by the Ducks' star quarterback.

Drew Mehringer Takes Over As Offensive Coordinator

Oregon Tight Ends coach Drew Mehringer during practice 2022. Eug 031222 Oregon Fb 07 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now Moore, along with several top returners on Oregon’s offense look to succeed under Mehringer, the Ducks' new offensive coordinator. Here’s what Moore had to say about Mehringer, according to On3.

“He’s a great dude,” Moore said. “He’s somebody that is really focused on the game plans and has a lot of input. Even in the offense these past, what, five, four years, he’s been there. He’s a great guy. He’s a family guy.”

“He makes sure that the players are feeling their best. Make sure that he’s a player's coach. Always reaching out to the players to see what their opinions are on things?”

Even with Stein gone, Oregon is in great shape to win its first national championship in program history next season. When the confetti falls from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 25, 2027, the Ducks hope it's filled with green and yellow.