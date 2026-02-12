What Washington Legacy Recruit Said About Dan Lanning And Oregon’s Offer
Wide receiver recruit Rush Williams from the class of 2029 has become one of the fastest rising prospects in the class, thanks to his only season with Katy Jordan High School in Fulshear, Texas.
Williams finished his first high school season with 237 receiving yards, on 21 catches, and one touchdown, according to MaxPreps. He is one of the more intriguing prospects thanks to his height (6'2) and who his father is.
He is the son of former Washington Huskies wide receiver Reggie Williams. Williams is a former consensus All-American in 2002, and is a former NFL player who was drafted in the 2004 NFL Draft as the eighth pick. The team that selected him was the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Williams has already started to land multiple offers, including the Kentucky Wildcats, SMU Mustangs, and the Houston Cougars. His first offer that has been recorded was from the Oregon Ducks, which can be viewed as a recruiting advantage.
Williams recently caught up with reporter Caleb Sisk from Oregon Ducks on SI. He would discuss many different things, including his thoughts on Oregon Ducks head football coach Dan Lanning.
Rush Williams Discusses His Oregon Ducks Recruiting Offer
"It means that I would have an opportunity to play at one of the best college football programs in the NCAA. It means that all my hard work is paying off and that my talent is wanted and valued. It means I gotta keep working and keep grinding," Williams said.
While the talented prospect has not formally met Oregon Ducks head football coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks coach has still caught the attention of the high school standout.
"I’ve never formally met him, but I really like his coaching style. High energy, smart and analytical, a dog of a competitor…he has proven to be one of the best coaches in the NCAA. Oregon is a contender year after year," Williams said.
There are many things that Williams thinks of when it comes to the Oregon Ducks program. This includes some of the players who have represented the Ducks in the best way. Here are some of the players he listed.
"I think about Justin Herbert (former Ducks quarterback), Marcus Mariota (former Ducks quarterback), Tez Johnson (former Ducks wide receiver), just to name a few Ducks in the league. I also think about how my dad would look in green as a former Washington Husky. I laugh at the possibility of him finally cheering for the Ducks," Williams said.
Visiting the Ducks is more in the picture for a guy like Williams, as he confirmed he would love to visit the Oregon program.
"I want to go visit the campus this summer. I’ve never been to Oregon. I want to see it all," Williams said.
This offer has done a lot for the Ducks in his recruitment and for the 2029 prospect. He explains more in detail of how this is a big deal for him in his recruitment. and what this means for Oregon.
"The offer is great. I feel so blessed. What I consider most is the relationships with staff. That is what matters to me. I want to go where I am really wanted and where I am a high priority on the recruitment board. Where the coaches envision me as a future key contributor to their team, and where I feel like home away from home. The offer is awesome, but that is just the beginning," Williams said.
Williams confirmed which coach extended the offer to him. He confirmed that Oregon Ducks running back coach Ra'Shaad Samples.
"Oregon Ducks running back coach Ra'Shaad Samples offered me. He is a Texas guy. I was made aware that he would be offering me, which was a great feeling," Williams said.
Will Oregon land a Washington legacy? If so, it would only add to the Ducks-Huskies iconic rivalry. It appears Williams is open to the idea and honored by the offer.
