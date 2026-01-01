Biggest Matchup To Watch For in Oregon vs. Texas Tech

The College Football Playoff Quarterfinal matchup at the Orange Bowl between the No. 5 Oregon Ducks and No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders is set to feature several exciting matchups that will play a major factor in who advances and keeps their dreams of winning their first national championship alive.

Oregon’s high-powered offense going up against Texas Tech’s defense, one of the best in college football this season, is a matchup that will likely determine who comes away with a victory in the Orange Bowl and advances to the CFP Semifinals.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon’s offense has been sensational throughout the 2025 season, led by star quarterback Dante Moore. After sitting behind Dillon Gabriel in his first season with Oregon, Moore has developed into a top talent at quarterback for the Ducks this year, putting up impressive numbers.

This season, Moore has thrown for 3,046 yards, 28 touchdowns, and eight interceptions for Oregon, while guiding the Ducks to an 11-1 regular season record and a first-round 51-34 home win over the No. 12 James Madison Dukes on Dec. 20.

How Oregon's Offense Can Challenge Texas Tech's Defense

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) celebrates with teammate after scoring a touchdown during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks have several offensive weapons surrounding Moore that will challenge Texas Tech’s defense in the Orange Bowl. The battle between the Red Raiders' No. 1 rush defense and Oregon’s dominant running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. will be a critical matchup throughout the game.

Texas Tech's rush defense has allowed an average of 68.5 yards per game this season. The Ducks' running back trio of Whittington, Davison, and Hill Jr. has combined for 1,980 yards and 24 touchdowns this season.

Oregon’s wide receiver group looks to be at full strength for the Orange Bowl, which is massive for the Ducks' offense, going up against a talented Red Raiders defense. Wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr., Malik Benson, Jeremiah McClellan, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq all look to have a massive impact against Texas Tech.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) celebrates with Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Moore having multiple offensive weapons that he can rely on to move the ball down the field against Texas Tech’s defense could give the Ducks an advantage throughout the game. During Moore and Bryant Jr.’s injuries in November, Oregon’s offense had to rely on different pieces to help them earn a spot in the CFP. Now that they are getting back to full strength, many believe that Oregon could be the most dangerous team in the playoff.

Oregon's Offense vs. Jacob Rodriguez

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) drops in coverage during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Going up against Texas Tech’s defense will be the toughest test of the season for Oregon’s offense. One of the key reasons why Texas Tech's defense is among the best in the country is the leadership of star linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who is one of the top defensive players in college football.

This season for the Red Raiders, Rodriguez leads the team defensively with 117 total tackles, seven forced fumbles, four interceptions, and one sack. Out of all the players on the Red Raiders' top-ranked defense, Rodriguez could be the one who has the biggest impact in the Orange Bowl against Oregon.

Entering the Orange Bowl, both Oregon and Texas Tech post top-ranked offenses and defenses, and one game-changing play, either offensively or defensively, is all it could take to win the Orange Bowl. The Ducks are currently a 2.5-point favorite over the Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The kickoff for the CFP Quarterfinal matchup between Oregon and Texas Tech is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with the game broadcast on ESPN. The winner will advance to the CFP Semifinals at the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9 to take on either No. 1 Indiana or No. 9 Alabama.

