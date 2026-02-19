Oregon Fans Will Love the Season Grades of Freshmen Dierre Hill Jr., Jordon Davison

The Oregon Ducks will go into the 2026 season with one of the best running back rooms the program has seen in a long time. Freshman running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison lit up the field and the scoreboard each week, and the dynamic duo is expected to be Oregon's one-two punch in 2026.

In Pro Football Focus' running back grades from the 2025 season, Hill landed a 90.8 rating while Davison received an 89.1 rating. Hill was the highest-rated freshman running back in the country while Davison landed in the No. 3 spot.

Duke running back Nate Sheppard was the No. 2 back with an 89.5 rating, while Ohio State’s running back Bo Jackson landed in fourth behind Davison with an 87.1 rating.

Jordon Davison, Dierre Hill Jr. Climbed Oregon's Depth Chart

New Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples talks with running back Jordan James during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Davison and Hill's breakout seasons were not easy to predict before the 2025 season. Running back Makhi Hughes had transferred to Oregon after a season at Tulane that saw him rush for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns, but Hughes was never able to break into the rotation while Hill and Davison overtook Hughes and others on the Ducks depth chart.

Jordon Davison's Role Grew as Season Progressed

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Davison had one of the best breakout seasons of any running back in the country. Davison was primarily used as a goal-line back early in the season before his role expanded to carrying the ball on first and second down, regardless of field position. Davison’s best game in 2025 came against Wisconsin at Autzen Stadium when the freshman ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries. Davison finished his 2025 season with 113 carries for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

Hill showed off his explosive speed and gave Oregon fans a glimpse of what the next few years could hold for him with his performance against Northwestern. Hill ran for 94 yards and one touchdown on just five carries. Hill finished his freshman season averaging 8.7 yards per carry while rushing for 656 yards and five touchdowns.

Oregon Ducks Running Back Depth in 2026

Oregon coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field for their game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Davison and Hill will face some competition in the running back room in 2026. Incoming freshman running back Tradarian Ball looks to be a promising prospect who provide some depth behind Davison and Hill, but it's unlikely either will be forced out of the rotation entirely.

The prospect of having both Hill and Davison in the backfield should give Ducks fans peace of mind. With the position practically taken care of for the next two seasons, Oregon coach Dan Lanning shouldn't have to worry too much. However, the Ducks are still active on the recruiting trail, recently landing a commitment from four-star running back CaDarius McMiller.

