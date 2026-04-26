Biggest Winners and Losers From Oregon's Spring Game

The Oregon Ducks spring game ended with the Combat Ducks defeating the Fighting Ducks 17-10 in front of 46,000 fans at Autzen Stadium. With the Ducks football team now having their sights set on fall camp after the spring game, here are the biggest winners and losers from the Oregon spring game.

Winners:

Dakorien Moore

Oregon football wide receiver Dakorien Moore, right, is congratulated by football teammates including Dante Moore, left, after making it into the final round of the men's long jump during the Oregon Team Invitational track and field meet at Hayward Field April 17, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore wasn't able to tap into his full potential in the 2025 season due to an injury that held him out for — games during the middle of the season. Moore was a star on the field during the spring game and left his mark in the fourth quarter after a 60-yard touchdown reception from Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas with 21 seconds left to put the Combat Ducks ahead 17-10.

Moore caught passes from both Brock Thomas and Akili Smith Jr. Moore finished the spring game with five receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Evan Stewart

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stewart missed the entirety of the 2025 season, and Ducks fans got their first look at Stewart since 2024. Stewart didn't take long to get Autzen Stadium on their feet, as he took a pass from Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola down the sideline for a 76-yard touchdown.

Stewart talked to the media after the spring game and showed some love to the Oregon fans in attendance, as well as his touchdown.

“It's exciting, I've actually never scored in a spring game before, that was my first time, a lot of fans today, felt like a real game-day experience, it was a great feeling, thank god I’m back," said Stewart.

The Quarterback Room

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dylan Raiola made his debut in front of Ducks fans in the spring game and showed exactly why Ducks coach Dan Lanning targeted him in the transfer portal. Raiola made several key passes, including a 76-yard completion for a touchdown to Evan Stewart. Ducks quarterbacks Brock Thomas and Dante Moore both tossed touchdown passes during the spring game as well.

Losers:

Special Teams

The Ducks had kicking woes throughout the course of the spring game. Oregon kicker Gage Hurych missed from 51 and 52 yards, but was able to connect from 35 yards. The Ducks have a plethora of kickers, including Rocco Graziano and Keaton Emmett. There will be plenty of time for Oregon to find their kicker for the 2026 season, but there may be some growing pains along the way. The Ducks kickers were perfect on extra points.

Dierre Hill Jr.

Hill Jr. muffed one punt and bobbled another during the spring game. While Hill jr. may not be the starting punt returner in 2026, ball security is a part of the game that coach Dan Lanning emphasizes and will be something Hill Jr. will have to improve before the beginning of next season.

With the Ducks' spring game in the books, the next time Ducks fans will be able to watch Oregon will be Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium against Boise State.

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