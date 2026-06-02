Three Biggest Questions Surrounding the Oregon Ducks Next Season

The Oregon Ducks are less than 100 days away from their season opener against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. With the season drawing nearer by the day, an offensive line with significant turnover, and two new coordinators on either side of the ball, there are still three questions looming over the Ducks' 2026 season.

1. Health of Oregon Ducks Receiver Evan Stewart

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart provided a steady flow of production for the Ducks in 2024 but missed the entirety of the 2025 season with a knee injury. Stewart would end up taking part in light practices and warm-ups at the end of the 2025 season, but would not feature for Oregon. Stewart logged 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.

Stewart participated in Oregon's spring game in 2026, and his return to the field during the regular season is highly anticipated for the Ducks.

2. What will the Oregon offensive line look like?

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The offensive line for the Ducks is arguably the biggest question mark surrounding the team going into the 2026 season. The Ducks lost former offensive linemen Alex Harkey, Emmanuel Pregnon, and Isaiah World to the NFL Draft this past spring, and will once again see a healthy amount of turnover. The Ducks made a splash last year when they signed five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, who could see a bit of playing time this year.

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu gave Ducks fans reason to cheer in the days following the loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl, as he announced his return to Eugene for another season. Oregon offensive tackle Fox Crader could be in the mix to be a starter on the offensive line on the left side if he performs well in fall camp for the Ducks.

3. Brand new offensive coordinators on both sides of the ball

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ducks will go into the 2026 season with new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton will essentially have a war chest at his disposal, as he’ll have one of, if not the best, defensive lines in the country.

Hampton will also have a talented secondary to work with, as the Ducks went into the portal to get Minnesota safety Koi Perich, while Ducks cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. will be back in Eugene for another year after an elite freshman season. If Hampton can put the defense in good positions, the Ducks should be in the mix in every game this upcoming season.

Offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, like Hampton, will have some of the most talented offensive positional players at his disposal in 2026. Mehringer has been with the Ducks since 2022, and if Ducks coach Dan Lanning trusts him to run the offense, then Ducks fans should be excited about a high-powered offense in 2026 with pieces like Stewart and Dakorien Moore returning from injuries.

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