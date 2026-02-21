Why Oregon Might Already Have the Best Cornerback in College Football

The Oregon Ducks said goodbye to a ton of talent this offseason both due to the transfer portal and the pursuit of NFL Draft dreams.

It's no surprise that Ducks coach Dan Lanning and staff were able to make up for many of these losses through the portal and the incoming freshman recruiting class, which includes multiple cornerbacks, but it's possible that Oregon has one of the best cornerbacks in college football already on the roster.

Oregon Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. Ranked Among Best in Country

Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. delivered in some big moments as a true freshman this past season, including in the College Football Playoff.

He passed the eye test on Oregon's defense, but the advanced stats certainly back Finney Jr. up as well while also putting him in the conversation for best cornerback headed into the 2026 season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Finney Jr. allowed the lowest passer rating among true freshmen during the 2025 season, proving he's a star in the making after arriving to Eugene just last offseason.

Lowest Passer Rating Allowed in Coverage in 2025 | True Freshman:



🦆 Brandon Finney Jr, Oregon: 42.3@oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/EQh0RjBoIi — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 20, 2026

Brandon Finney Jr.'s Historic College Football Playoff Performance

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), wide receiver Malik Benson (4), defensive back Brandon Finney (4) and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Finney finished the season with 42 total tackles (29 solo), one sack, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and one touchdown but his standout performance came in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal win over Texas Tech at the Orange Bowl when he had six total tackles (four solo), a fumble recovery and two interceptions.

Oregon's four total takeaways, three of which Finney was responsible for, marked the most for the Ducks in a single game since the 2023 season ... against Texas Tech.

"We come to games to dominate," Finney said during his postgame interview with ESPN. "We come to games to make plays, and it's easy to make plays when you have a great (defensive) front like we do, best front in the nation. ... I believe we have the best defense in the country. I mean from the front, to the secondary, to the linebackers. Our culture led by coach Tosh (Lupoi), I feel like we're the best in the nation."

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Finney's second interception against Texas Tech to essentially seal the win came in the end zone during the fourth quarter, a play that impressed Lanning.

"It's a strategic play. He did it exactly like we asked him to do," Lanning said. "We tell him to play low to high down in the red area. He did exactly that. He played low until the player was able to show up and take away the low and then he creeped to high, and he made an outstanding play. I was just as impressed with the fact took a knee after he caught it."

Finney now heads into this fall with notable expectations as one of Oregon's most important players.

